Victoria Beckham Breaks Down In Tears Over Fashion Debt In New Netflix Series Trailer

A new trailer for a Netflix series focusing on Victoria Beckham's life and career reveals the former Spice Girl breaking down in tears confessing her fashion label was once millions in debt. The documentary delves into Victoria's journey as a fashion designer, highlighting the public skepticism she faced and the personal sacrifices she made. The series promises lighthearted moments alongside the struggles, aiming to portray a more relatable side to the often-misunderstood Posh Spice.

Victoria Beckham is seen breaking down in tears in a new trailer for a Netflix series about her life and career, confessing that her fashion label was once millions in debt. The same team behind Beckham, a documentary about her husband David, are now crafting another series focusing on Victoria Beckham, her life and her career. The new trailer for the series, offers a glimpse into Victoria's aspirations of becoming a fashion designer and how the public's reaction to them impacted her.

It reaches a climax when she tearfully admits that her fashion label was heavily in debt. 'Fashion was this creative outlet,' she revealed, just before the highly successful designer Tom Ford reminded viewers that 'a lot of people didn't take seriously' and actress Eva Longoria recalled how everyone warned Victoria that she 'will not be accepted'. Victoria continued: 'People thought, 'She was a pop star. She's married to a footballer, who does she think she is?'' As the trailer progressed, there were glimpses of where Victoria is now, and the scale of her fashion shows. However, it's not all sparkle and glamour, as the former Spice Girl confessed that she and her fashion label were once 'millions in the red'. David can then be heard expressing his growing concern. With tears in her eyes, Victoria added: 'I want my kids and David to be proud of me. It's taken so long to get to this point and I'm not going to let it slip through my fingers again.' David affectionately said that Victoria could 'make a cheese and ham toastie and they would be proud', but Victoria shielded her face with her hand and responded: 'Let's be honest, I couldn't make a cheese sandwich very well.' The documentary will unfold across three episodes and arrives on 9 October. It promises more light-hearted sequences too, aiming to show that Posh Spice isn't the 'miserable cow the public perceives her to be'. This will feature scenes with her children, as Victoria can already be spotted assisting son Cruz with a suit fitting. Her eldest son Brooklyn was largely absent from the trailer. His sole appearance came in the shape of a baby photograph. However, Victoria has maintained that he continues to feature in the programme, despite their current rift and his alienation from the Beckhams.





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NETFLIX VICTORIA BECKHAM DOCUMENTARY FASHION DEBT DAVID BECKHAM

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Beckham 'fed up' with Man Utd and warns dressing room about unwritten ruleManchester United legend David Beckham has not held back in his assessment of his former club, after the Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City on Sunday

Read more »

Athlone Town face uphill battle to revive Europa Cup dream in LissywollenWomen’s Premier Division champions trail Glasgow City 3-0 ahead of tonight’s second leg.

Read more »

Everything you need to know about WWE WrestlePaloozaWWE’s first-ever Wrestlepalooza will stream live on Netflix on September 20

Read more »

Committee calls on Coalition to introduce ‘Netflix levy’ on streamersCommittee calls on Coalition to introduce ‘Netflix levy’ despite minister’s stance

Read more »

Victoria Beckham in tears as she says fashion label was millions in debtA new Netflix documentary series about Victoria Beckham has been announced, and a trailer for the three-part series has been released

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Breaks Down In Tears Over Fashion Debt In New Netflix Series TrailerA new trailer for a Netflix series focusing on Victoria Beckham's life and career reveals the former Spice Girl breaking down in tears confessing her fashion label was once millions in debt. The documentary delves into Victoria's journey as a fashion designer, highlighting the public skepticism she faced and the personal sacrifices she made. The series promises lighthearted moments alongside the struggles, aiming to portray a more relatable side to the often-misunderstood Posh Spice.

Read more »