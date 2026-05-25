Video Girl Ai 2018: A Live Action Sequel to the Original Manga

The story is a live action sequel to the original manga, 'Video Girl Ai', set 25 years after the original arc. Sho Moteuchi, a high school student, lives with his uncle after his parents divorce. At school, he develops feelings for his classmate Nanami, but Nanami likes his friend Tomoaki. One day, he finds an old broken video cassette recorder at his uncle's house. Sho repairs the video cassette recorder and suddenly a video of a girl plays. The girl in the video introduces herself as Video Girl Ai. The girl then steps out of the video and lives with Sho for the next 3 months.

The story is set in 2018, 25 years after the original manga 's ' Video Girl Ai ' arc. Sho Moteuchi , a high school student, lives with his uncle after his parents divorce.

At school, he develops feelings for his classmate Nanami, but Nanami likes his friend Tomoaki. One day, he finds an old broken video cassette recorder at his uncle's house. Sho repairs the video cassette recorder and suddenly a video of a girl plays. The girl in the video introduces herself as Video Girl Ai.

The girl then steps out of the video and lives with Sho for the next 3 months. The sequel story, 'Denei Shoujo ~VIDEO GIRL AI 2018~', is a live action sequel to the original manga, featuring the original protagonist Youta Moteuchi's nephew Shou





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Sho Moteuchi Nanami Tomoaki Video Girl Ai Denei Shoujo ~VIDEO GIRL AI 2018~ Live Action Sequel Original Manga Sho Moteuchi's Nephew Shou

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