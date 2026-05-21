Vigilante Group Sends Sex Offender to Justice After Online Sting

A court in Dublin has sentenced a convicted sex offender to 8 years in prison after he was charged with attempting to exploit children online. The man, who had a history of sexual assaults, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of communicating with a person with the intention to facilitate sexual exploitation of a child and sending sexually explicit material to minors. A vigilante group, who were also appearing before the court, told the judge that the offender had engaged in highly sexualised conversations with 9 different girls, whom he believed were teenagers.

A convicted sex offender has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for attempting to exploit children online. Michael Macken, a 41-year-old man with a history of sexual assaults, pleaded guilty to nine counts of communicating with a person with the intention to facilitate sexual exploitation of a child and six counts of attempting to send sexually explicit material to a child.

Through a sting operation, a vigilante group targeting potential online child exploitation brought Macken to a garda station after discovering his highly sexualised conversations with what he believed were nine different teenage girls. The online conversations were with adults pretending to be young teens, and the real targets did not exist





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Sex Offender Online Child Exploitation Vigilantism Dublin Ireland

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