Violent Clashes Erupt Outside World Cup Opener, Elderly Spectator Dies at Stadium

Violent clashes have reportedly erupted outside the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa, with large groups of protesters throwing objects towards police lines. An elderly spectator also died at the stadium shortly before the match began.

Violent clashes have reportedly erupted outside the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa . The opening match of the tournament, held at the iconic Estadio Azteca , was overshadowed by scenes of chaos as large groups reportedly gathered near Gate 8.

Eyewitness footage circulating online appears to show groups of protesters throwing objects, including what are believed to be Molotov cocktails, towards police lines as officers attempted to contain the situation. The match itself, part of the opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup, was continuing inside the stadium at the time of the unrest, though there were concerns about access routes and crowd safety around the venue.

Amid the wider disruption, a separate emergency incident occurred shortly before kick-off when an elderly spectator died at the stadium. An 80-year-old man is understood to have suffered a suspected heart attack at Gate 1 of the Mexico City venue shortly before the match began. Emergency services were called and paramedics from the World Cup security medical team reportedly reached the scene within minutes, providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and stabilising the man before he was taken to hospital.

He was initially reported to have been revived in the ambulance and placed under observation in a stable condition, according to local authorities, but later died. Officials have not yet released further details. The 2026 tournament officially kicked off at 8pm local time with the opening fixture between Mexico and South Africa, as the United States, Mexico and Canada prepare to jointly host 48 teams across a six-week competition.

The build-up to the World Cup has also been marked by wider controversy, including geopolitical tensions, with Iran previously issuing statements suggesting it could withdraw from fixtures under certain conditions. Authorities have yet to confirm any arrests or injuries linked to the clashes outside the stadium, and there has been no official confirmation on any disruption to entry procedures or match operations





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World Cup Mexico South Africa Estadio Azteca Protesters Police Molotov Cocktails Emergency Incident Elderly Spectator Heart Attack World Cup Security Medical Team Geopolitical Tensions Iran United States Mexico Canada Jointly Host 48 Teams Six-Week Competition Disruption To Entry Procedures Match Operations

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