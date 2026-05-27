Violent confrontations in Leipzig ahead of Europa Conference League Final

Violent confrontations involving chairs and drinks erupted in the German city of Leipzig on Tuesday night prior to Wednesday's Europa Conference League Final. A group was captured preparing for a coordinated rush towards fans before pulling back and instead hurling cafe furniture through the air, soaring above officers' heads while a nearby family seemingly continued their birthday celebration. Social media footage showed fans engaged in violent altercations at an Irish pub mere hours before the fixture between Crystal Palace and Rayo, which had drawn thousands of British and Spanish fans to the city. German police sealed off an area near Leipzig's main Market Square following the disturbances. While no injuries or arrests have been officially confirmed, dozens of supporters are understood to have been held by police for several hours for a 'breach of the peace' related to the incident. Both clubs are pursuing their maiden major European trophy, with the winners earning qualification for next season's Europa League.

Violent confrontations involving chairs and drinks erupted in the German city of Leipzig on Tuesday night prior to Wednesday's Europa Conference League Final . A group was captured preparing for a coordinated rush towards fans before pulling back and instead hurling cafe furniture through the air, soaring above officers' heads while a nearby family seemingly continued their birthday celebration.

Social media footage showed fans engaged in violent altercations at an Irish pub mere hours before the fixture between Crystal Palace and Rayo, which had drawn thousands of British and Spanish fans to the city. German police sealed off an area near Leipzig's main Market Square following the disturbances.

While no injuries or arrests have been officially confirmed, dozens of supporters are understood to have been held by police for several hours for a 'breach of the peace' related to the incident. Both clubs are pursuing their maiden major European trophy, with the winners earning qualification for next season's Europa League





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Europa Conference League Final Leipzig Violent Confrontations Chairs And Drinks Rayo Vallecano Crystal Palace German Police Breach Of The Peace Additional Fans Major European Trophy

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