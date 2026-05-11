Celebrating Ireland's most stylish celebrities, the Platinum VIP Style Awards is an event not to be missed!

The Platinum VIP Style Awards is just a few days away, officially celebrating Ireland's most stylish celebrities . The red carpet begins at 6pm, with Moët & Chandon offering Champagne and Malfy Gin serving drinks.

Our category sponsors are praised, including Kerry Hanaphy Clinic, NEXT, Hayu, Very, Hyundai, Canella Lane, One4all Gift Cards, Nero Notte, and our partners are Diet Coke and TK Maxx. Platinum Hair Extensions, Laura Mercier (Beauty Partner), and St. Tropez (Tan Partner) are also joining in the celebration. For winners, there are categories like Look of the Year, Most Stylish Newcomer, and many more. You can view the full list of this year's nominees on our platform. We're ready to welcome you for a stylish evening





VIP Magazine / 🏆 24. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Platinum VIP Style Awards 2026 Celebrating Ireland Stylish Celebrities Red Carpet Event Winners Choosen Categories Look Of The Year Sustainable Style Stunning Event Exclusive Beauty Suite Year's Nominees Classes Of Awards Categories 2026 Plastic Hair Extensions Laura Mercier St. Tropez Kerry Hanaphy Clinic Hayu NEXT Canella Cone Veriy Hayu Vezzie Korea Vitamin D3 Complex We Support Moët Chandon Malfy Gin Nero Notte Large Luxury Hotel Gone Home Boutique

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