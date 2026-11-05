Virgin Media Television Posts Profit Despite Revenue Drop

Virgin Media Television reported a small operating profit in 2024, driven by one-off accounting gains, while core earnings remained stable despite falling ad revenues across its channels.

Virgin Media Television has reported an operating profit for the second consecutive year, marking a financial milestone for the broadcaster owned by Liberty Global. The accounts reveal that the company, which operates the Virgin Media One channel and the Virgin Media Player, achieved a profit of €544,000 last year. This result comes amid a broader industry challenge characterized by declining revenues from spot advertising sales.

Accounting Gains Drive Reported Profit

The headline profit figure includes significant non-recurring items that distort the core operational performance of the business. A major factor in the €544,000 result was a one-off €15.6 million gain recorded in 2024. This gain arose from the merger of a dormant subsidiary named Kish Media and the reversal of an impairment charge against intercompany balances. Liberty Global, the American multinational telecommunications and media company controlled by billionaire John Malone, is the ultimate parent entity behind these Irish operations.

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When analysts exclude this exceptional accounting item, the picture of underlying health changes slightly. The core business swung to a €1.5 million operating profit in 2024. This shift from losses is notable because Virgin Media Television had reported operating losses in each year since 2020. The turnaround suggests that despite market headwinds, the company's fundamental operations have stabilized into profitability.

Revenue Decline Hits Advertising Sales

Despite returning to profit, the financial accounts confirm a troubling trend in income generation. Total revenues for Virgin Media Television dropped by 3.4 per cent last year, settling at just under €56.3 million. The directors noted in their report that this contraction was primarily driven by a decline in spot advertising revenues. This sector has been particularly vulnerable as media consumption habits shift away from traditional linear television.

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To mitigate the impact of falling traditional ad sales, the company has seen growth in other areas. Digital sales and digital licensing revenues increased, partially offsetting the losses in the spot market. This diversification highlights the ongoing transformation of the media landscape, where legacy broadcasters must rely increasingly on digital platforms to maintain income streams as linear viewership stabilizes or declines.

Channel 6 Broadcasting Faces Steeper Slump

The struggles in advertising revenue extended to Virgin Media Two, operated by a separate entity called Channel 6 Broadcasting Ltd. This channel reported a more severe financial contraction than its sister service. Revenues for Channel 6 Broadcasting plummeted by 17.5 per cent to €10.4 million in the reported period.

Operating profits at Channel 6 also suffered a steep decline, falling by more than 70 per cent to just over €2 million. Directors attributed this drop to two main factors: the significant reduction in advertising sales and a €3 million increase in amortisation expenses. The disparity between the profit stability of Virgin Media Television and the deeper slump at Channel 6 suggests varying degrees of exposure to the advertising downturn or different cost structures between the two entities.

Market Outlook and Future Steps

The financial results for Virgin Media Television and Channel 6 Broadcasting reflect the broader pressures facing free-to-air broadcasters in the Republic of Ireland. As traditional spot advertising continues to erode, the companies must continue to optimize digital revenue streams and manage operational costs. The reliance on one-off accounting gains to bolster the headline profit at Virgin Media Television indicates that sustaining core profitability will require consistent performance in digital sales and effective cost management.

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For investors and stakeholders, the key focus remains on whether the €1.5 million core operating profit at Virgin Media Television can be maintained without the benefit of exceptional items like the Kish Media merger gain. Meanwhile, Channel 6 Broadcasting must address its sharper revenue decline and rising amortization costs to reverse its profit erosion. The long-term viability of both channels depends on their ability to adapt to the shifting media consumption patterns that are currently reshaping the advertising market.