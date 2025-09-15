Vivienne Traynor: From RTE Newscaster to Kidney Donor and Champion Family Woman

A prominent RTE newscaster, Vivienne Traynor is known not only for her professional achievements but also for her extraordinary acts of kindness and her dedication to her family. Learn about her journey as a donor and the heartwarming story of her family life.

Vivienne Traynor is a familiar face in the RTE newsroom, having dedicated many years to the public broadcaster. Her connection to RTE , however, extends beyond her professional journey. The accomplished newscaster is married to another well-known journalist gracing our screens. Vivienne, originally from Skerries in Dublin, has held various positions within the RTE newsroom.

She has served as a relief presenter for prominent news programs like One O'Clock News, Six One News, and Nine O'Clock News. Her versatility shines through her work as a court reporter, covering significant legal cases across Ireland. In 2009, Vivienne's compassion led her to donate a kidney to her nephew, Martin, who faced kidney failure in his early twenties. The experience profoundly impacted her, particularly when Martin needed a second transplant less than five years later. Driven by the selfless desire to help, Vivienne and her sister Gina sought a second opinion in the UK after discovering they didn't meet the criteria for living donors in Ireland. Ultimately, Vivienne became the suitable donor, and the transplant in July 2009 was a resounding success. However, Martin's original condition returned, necessitating a second transplant from a deceased donor. Witnessing this second transplant deeply affected Vivienne, prompting her to reflect on the extraordinary selflessness of the donor family amidst their grief and pain. She feels incredibly fortunate that Martin is now thriving as a father of two young children, both born after his first transplant. Like Martin, Vivienne enriched her family, welcoming a fourth child after her donation. Alongside her remarkable act of selflessness, Vivienne is happily married to another RTE journalist and renowned sports anchor, Justin Treacy. Their family life is centered around their four children: Alison, Holly, Oscar, and Joe. The couple values privacy, but glimpses into their lives reveal a loving and supportive bond





