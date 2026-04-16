Vogue Williams Announces Fourth Pregnancy Amidst Family Holiday; Sports, Soaps and Recalls Fill Irish News

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their fourth child, sharing the joyful news from their St. Barths holiday. The news cycle also features updates on influencer Chloe Koyce's safety, Troy Parrott's World Cup preparation, a new addition to a Fair City star's family, a popular bedding set, a football legend's reconciliation, Fair City's schedule change, financial reporting on Revolut, an extension of Fuel Allowance, a global superstar's health update, Ireland's World Cup qualifier, and a Volkswagen electric vehicle recall.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expanding their family once again, announcing they are expecting their fourth child. The happy news was shared through adorable holiday snaps taken in St. Barths, where the couple are currently vacationing with their three children: Theodore, Gigi, and Otto. The celebratory images capture the joy of the entire family as they mark this significant milestone.

Friends and fans were quick to share their congratulations, with Roz Purcell commenting her delight under the soon-to-be family of six's post. Elsewhere, the world of Irish entertainment is abuzz with various updates. Influencer Chloe Koyce has provided a candid life update, reflecting on a year since she became the victim of a stalking incident following a night out in Dublin. Her experience serves as a stark reminder of safety concerns. In the realm of sports, the spotlight is on Troy Parrott as he prepares to represent Ireland. His family and girlfriend have voiced their unwavering support ahead of the crucial World Cup match against Czechia, sharing personal anecdotes and their nervous anticipation for the star player. On the acting front, a former Fair City star, whose name is not specified in this excerpt, and her husband John Burke joyfully welcomed their fourth daughter into the world over the weekend. The new mother expressed her gratitude to the dedicated maternity team who provided care during her delivery. Meanwhile, shoppers are eyeing a new bedding set from Marks and Spencer. The Pure Cotton Gingham Bedding Set, available in four attractive color options, has garnered positive reviews from customers who describe it as both pretty and exceptionally comfortable. Looking back at footballing legends, Jason, a pivotal player for Ireland in the 2002 World Cup, remains connected to the sport 24 years later. He has reportedly mended fences with Roy Keane, putting an end to a long-standing feud. The article also briefly touches upon the life of another football legend, who has graced the pitches for prestigious clubs like Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Stoke City, as well as representing Ireland. A glimpse into his life away from the football pitch is promised. Fans of the popular Irish soap opera Fair City will need to adjust their viewing schedule. The usual Friday episode will not air on RTÉ One due to unforeseen programming changes, with the next installment now slated for Sunday evening. In a separate development, Revolut Bank UAB, identified as the provider for accounts used by individuals to send money to box resellers, has been directed to furnish details of 304 subscribers and 304 resellers. This action likely stems from an investigation into financial transactions. The Irish government has confirmed an extension for the Fuel Allowance. This crucial support measure, previously announced as part of a wider fuel package, will now have a new end date. Turning to personal well-being, a global superstar has opened up about ongoing health concerns, particularly regarding his knees and hips. He shared that while he has a history of knee issues, his hips are now also causing him trouble, and he alluded to a family history of hip and knee replacements. The Irish national football team, affectionately known as the Boys in Green, are gearing up for a significant World Cup qualifier against Czechia in Prague. The match is scheduled for Thursday night, with the team hoping to advance their position in the qualification standings. Finally, Volkswagen has initiated a recall affecting nearly 100,000 electric vehicles across Europe. The recall is due to potential issues with modules in the high-voltage battery, which pose a fire risk. Owners of these vehicles are advised to be aware of the situation





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