Vogue Williams Denounces Divorce Rumors as She and Spencer Matthews Await Fourth Child

Vogue Williams opens up about the impact of persistent divorce rumors on her marriage to Spencer Matthews, shares details of their upcoming baby, and discusses her past miscarriages, urging a focus on family over speculation.

Vogue Williams has spoken candidly about the distress caused by persistent divorce rumors that have surrounded her marriage to Spencer Matthews , even as the couple prepare to welcome their fourth child.

The 40‑year‑old presenter and her 37‑year‑old husband have been together for almost eight years and already share three children - son Theodore, seven, daughter Gigi, five, and son Otto, three. Despite presenting a picture of a stable family life, they have been the target of gossip suggesting their relationship is on the brink of collapse.

In a recent appearance on the Great Company podcast - hosted by Spencer's close friend Jamie Laing - Vogue opened up about the emotional toll these unfounded rumours have taken. She explained that the speculation intensified at a particularly vulnerable moment, when the couple were in the middle of purchasing a new home and had not yet publicly announced their latest pregnancy.

'They were coming out when Spen and I were in the process of buying our new house, and I was like: this is just so strange,' she said, recalling how rumors seemed to follow them even on a family holiday in St Barths. 'We hadn't announced our pregnancy yet, and people started saying we were making amends on this holiday. Making amends from what? Where has that come from?

' Vogue said the comments upset her deeply, fearing that their unborn child might grow up hearing these false narratives. She stressed that the constant speculation forces the couple to defend a relationship that, in reality, is intact, and that the rumors are a distraction from the joy of expecting a new baby.

The pregnancy was officially announced in April while the family were vacationing on the Caribbean island of St Barths, with Vogue posting a light‑hearted Instagram photo that highlighted her growing belly. The news was met with an outpouring of support from fans, but also with renewed whispers of marital trouble, a pattern Vogue found exhausting.

She noted that navigating public scrutiny is a delicate balance of give and take, but the relentless nature of the gossip makes it hard to maintain perspective.

'I don't want my baby being born and growing up reading something like that,' she said, emphasizing that the couple is focused on bringing a new life into the world rather than addressing baseless speculation. As they await the arrival of the newest family member later this autumn, Vogue expressed a desire for the rumors to subside, allowing their children to enjoy a childhood free from media‑driven drama.

Beyond the rumors, Vogue also used the podcast platform to discuss a more personal and painful subject: her experience with two miscarriages. The first loss occurred before the birth of daughter Gigi in 2020, and the second happened last year, shortly after the birth of son Otto. She described the emotional aftermath of each miscarriage, recounting the inner dialogue of 'why me?

' and the feeling of isolation that often accompanies such loss. By sharing statistics - noting that miscarriage can affect up to two‑thirds of pregnancies - she aimed to normalize the conversation and provide comfort to others facing similar hardships. Vogue's openness about the miscarriages, combined with her candid remarks on the divorce rumors, paints a picture of a mother and partner determined to protect her family's narrative from sensationalist media.

She hopes that by speaking out, she can shift the focus from rumor‑fuelled speculation to the real joys and challenges of motherhood, love, and resilience. Vogue's journey from her previous marriage to Westlife singer Brian McFadden, through meeting Spencer on the reality programme The Jump, to now expecting a fourth child, underscores a decade of public life marked by both triumphs and trials.

While the couple's love story continues under the spotlight, they remain committed to shielding their children from unnecessary scrutiny and fostering a supportive environment. As the due date approaches, Vogue and Spencer appear united in their anticipation of the new arrival, choosing to foreground family happiness over unfounded gossip.





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