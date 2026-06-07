Volunteers Restore Historic World War II Éire Sign in Dalkey Amid Public Use Concerns

Local volunteers have repainted the rediscovered Éire 7 sign at Hawk Cliff, a World War II neutrality marker that had been damaged by foot traffic. The restoration highlights the community's effort to preserve this historical memorial despite environmental challenges and the need for ongoing maintenance.

Dozens of volunteers from Dalkey TidyTowns have repainted the historic "Éire 7" sign at Hawk Cliff in south Dublin, which had become scuffed from pedestrians walking across it.

The group, including members such as Bláithin O'Brien, Dermot O'Riordan, Des Burke-Kennedy, Marybeth Shiell, Martin Quinn, Billy Kelly, Su Yu and Justin Comiskey, undertook the restoration over the weekend in various weather conditions. The sign, originally one of 83 Éire markers placed along the Irish coast during World War II to signal neutrality to both Allied and Axis aircraft, had been rediscovered in 2019 after being lost for decades, covered by seagrass and vegetation.

Its location in the affluent area known as Bel Éire, home to celebrities like Bono, The Edge, Enya and film director Neil Jordan, adds to its significance. Local resident Orla de Cogan located a 1950 Air Corps photograph that helped pinpoint the exact spot. Since its restoration, the sign has become a popular landmark but suffers from erosion due to the salty sea air and foot traffic.

Committee member Des Burke-Kennedy noted that while fencing could be installed, they are appealing to the public to respect the memorial. A specialist paint (Sika), used on lighthouses, was applied, and the council has agreed to maintain the surrounding grass.

However, the community will need to repaint it every two years to preserve the work. The sign also featured recently in The New York Times in an article about Ireland's neutrality during the war





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Éire Sign World War II Dalkey Tidytowns Neutrality Ireland Restoration Volunteers Hawk Cliff Memorial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland Stuns Netherlands in Dramatic Women's World Cup QualifierAmber Barrett's 90th-minute goal secures a 3-2 win over the world's 10th-ranked team, a historic victory for Irish women's football.

Read more »

Britain Fears Repeat of Racial Tensions as World Cup LoomsTwo years after Britain was consumed by riots led by white nationalists, authorities are trying to prevent a repeat of the violence that erupted in 2024 following the death of a white student, Harry Nowak, who was wrongly accused of racism. The immediate threat of further public disorder appears to have receded, but a fraught political atmosphere remains. As England faces into a long, hot World Cup summer, many politicians in Westminster and senior police officers fear the potential for more trouble.

Read more »

Solution to end Ukraine war should unite global and regional agendasGlobal perspective even more urgent today than during the Cold War

Read more »

Stevie and Aaron McKenna ready to 'put the world on notice' with Zuffa BoxingThe Monaghan brothers are both set to fight at the 3Arena in August, with Aaron fighting for a world title

Read more »