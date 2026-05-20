Volvo’s EX60: A New Benchmark for Electric Midsized Crossovers

The new Volvo EX60 is more than just another electric crossover. It's Volvo's response to two of the industry's leading premium mid-sized electric crossovers – BMW iX3 Neue Classe and Mercedes-Benz GLC. This electric crossover series sets new standards as one of the strongest selling categories in the premium market. Discover Volvo's unique driving dynamics, innovative 'megacasting' approach, and impressive range capabilities for the first time. Also, don't miss the scope of Volvo's future electric car ambitions.

The new EX60 is more than just another electric crossover ; it's Volvo's response to the BMW iX3 Neue Klasse and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz all-electric GLC.

Volvo's EX60 offers an impressive top-end range of up to 810km, setting new standards for midsized crossover electric vehicles. The EX60's driving dynamics are a pleasant surprise. Offering sharper handling and a more agile ride than expected, even compared to the BMW iX3. The car benefits from Volvo's innovative 'megacasting' approach, which significantly improves chassis rigidity and weight distribution.

Three variants are available: P6, P10, and P12 with differing battery capacities (80kWh, 92kWh, and 112kWh, respectively). The P6 and P10 variants can offer ranges of around 470km and 540km, respectively, according to real-life driving tests. Choosing the EX60's 800-volt system can add an additional 340km of range during charging, thanks to DC charging power of up to 320kW.

However, Volvo is focusing on getting the balance right and introduces a standard suspension set-up on the P6 and a three-mode adaptive suspension on the P10. Stay tuned for more updates, as Volvo has ambitious plans for future electric cars





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electric Crossover Electric Mobility Innovation Driving Dynamics Megacasting BMW Ix3 Neue Klasse Mercedes-Benz GLC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Movies Reviewing the Week of May 15th, 2026A review of four new films starring Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Ian McKellen and Michaela Coel, directed by Curry Barker, Diego Cespedes, Frank Shouldice, and Steven Soderbergh.

Read more »

Reader struggled to get broadband connection with Virgin Media in new-build propertyA reader faced difficulty in swapping internet to a new home with Virgin Media after moving to Ireland with her Belgian husband under two years ago. Her husband's job required remote working, and she had to set up a broadband account with Virgin Media before the move.

Read more »

Cavan family helps launch emotional new charity single with Pixie LottPixie Lott sang alongside families supported by Ronald McDonald House Ireland and the UK

Read more »

Why England, France, New Zealand and Canada want Ireland for 'new' Six NationsEngland especially and France are looking to see if they can set up a competition that would include New Zealand and Canada who are ranked at two and three in the world respectively

Read more »