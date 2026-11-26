Nicolai Von Dellingshausen takes a three-shot lead at the 2027 Australian PGA Championship after hoisting an albatross. Cameron Smith and Tom McKibbin close the gap in Sydney.

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen surged into the spotlight at the Australian PGA Championship on Friday with a historic albatross that propelled him to a three-shot advantage heading into the weekend. The German golfer, currently ranked number 333 in the world, delivered a flawless round of sixty-four at The Lakes in Sydney to sit at thirteen-under par. This stunning performance caps the opening event of the DP World Tour's 2027 season, setting a high bar for the competitive field.

Von Dellingshausen's Rare Albatross Performance

The decisive moment arrived on the par-five fourteenth hole when Von Dellingshausen hit a precise seven-iron approach from one hundred and sixty-five meters to hole out for an albatross. He followed this miracle shot with another near-miss on the adjacent par-three, landing his tee shot just one foot from the cup for a potential hole-in-one. The German admitted he initially hesitated to aim for the flag due to its tucked position on the front right of the green, noting that the wind pushed his ball perfectly into the hole. He joked that a second ace would have prompted him to cancel his flight and go home, highlighting the sheer improbability of his back-to-back miracles.

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Cameron Smith and Tom McKibbin Chase Lead

Australian major winner Cameron Smith matched Von Dellingshausen's sixty-four round to keep pressure on the leader after starting with a bogie before securing seven birdies and an eagle. Smith, who joined the European Tour on an invitation basis after LIV Golf's collapse, is seeking a full card through victory in Sydney or next week's Australian Open in Melbourne. Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin, a former LIV Golf colleague, carded a sixty-five to sit at twelve-under par, placing him one stroke behind Smith and four shots off the pace.

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Other Contenders and Tournament Details

A cluster of three players lies two strokes further back in contention, including Americans MJ Maguire and Austen Truslow alongside Dutch golfer Lars van der Vight. Meanwhile, Australian Robbie Minns achieved a hole-in-one on the eighteenth hole, winning a new car despite missing the cut earlier in the tournament. In the Ladies European Tour event, Sara Byrne shares third place at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, sitting two shots off the lead as the competition continues across multiple venues.

Next Steps for Tour Card Qualification

The field faces a critical two-week stretch as players aim to secure their standing on the global circuit. For Cameron Smith, the immediate goal is clear: a victory in Sydney or Melbourne will guarantee his full-time DP World Tour status for the coming season. He expressed satisfaction with finding his rhythm, stating that finally competing at this level is essential for improving his game. Von Dellingshausen maintains his three-shot cushion, but the high-stakes nature of the 2027 season opener ensures that the leaderboard will remain volatile as the weekend rounds commence.