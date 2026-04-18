Wafer Inspires Ireland to Dominant Six Nations Victory

Aoife Wafer bounced back from a quiet previous match to deliver a powerhouse performance, scoring a try and setting up another, as Ireland secured a commanding 57-20 win over Italy in the Six Nations. Her physical dominance and ball-carrying prowess were crucial in building a substantial halftime lead, allowing Ireland to secure their first victory of the tournament and build momentum ahead of their clash with France.

Following a frustrating outing in Twickenham where she saw limited action with only three carries, Aoife Wafer delivered a performance of her characteristic power and influence for Ireland in their recent match. The dynamic number eight immediately established her physical presence with a commanding tackle on Italy's fullback, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, setting the tone for her dominant display.

Wafer contributed significantly to the scoreboard with a try, cleverly orchestrated from an Irish lineout play. Furthermore, her agile offload was instrumental in setting Béibhinn Parsons free for what was described as the most spectacular Irish try in their decisive 57-20 victory over the Italian side. Even though she was substituted with over 25 minutes remaining, Wafer still emerged as Ireland's leading ball-carrier, amassing 14 carries. Her powerful runs saw her break through three tackles and repeatedly gain crucial territory, enabling the Irish backline to exploit space, particularly in the first half, with Parsons going on to complete a hat-trick of tries. The consensus among observers is that a firing Aoife Wafer is central to Ireland's offensive effectiveness. Ireland's head coach, Scott Bemand, addressed Wafer's performance, acknowledging the challenges she faced in the previous game. He stated that she made a conscious effort to assert herself in the current match, demonstrating her capability through carries from the scrum and impactful tackles. Bemand highlighted two particularly significant tackles and a dominant scrum carry within the opening 20 minutes as key moments that brought her into the flow of the game. While acknowledging that Wafer might have been disappointed to be withdrawn, Bemand explained that the decision was precautionary, citing a bout of cramp. Given the comfortable lead and the upcoming fixture against France, the priority was to manage player welfare. He assured that Wafer is fine and prepared for the next week's challenge. The team's ability to respond positively after their loss to England was a source of considerable satisfaction for Bemand. Their overwhelming performance in the first half, establishing a 45-10 lead, was a testament to their renewed focus and execution. Bemand noted the difficulty of playing against a strong breeze at Dexcom Stadium but praised the team's ability to capitalize on opportunities and maintain momentum throughout the initial period. He contrasted this with their previous performance, where they felt they had not generated enough attacking threat, attributing it to a lack of accuracy and physicality. This week's training sessions were geared towards addressing these shortcomings, and Bemand expressed confidence that the team successfully transferred their improved efforts from the training ground to the match. With their first win secured in the Six Nations championship, Ireland now shifts its attention to their away fixture against France in Clermont next weekend. This match carries added significance as France eliminated Ireland from the previous year's World Cup in a closely contested quarter-final, a game where a controversial incident involving a French player biting Wafer went unpunished with a red card. Ireland's captain, Erin King, expressed the team's motivation for the upcoming encounter, stating a sense of unfinished business and an eagerness to compete. She emphasized the importance of the recent victory in building confidence and showcasing the squad's potential, underscoring the continuous improvement sought through dedicated training and performance analysis. King reiterated that the primary focus remains on their own development as a team, aiming to enhance their capabilities with each outing





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Aoife Wafer Stars as Ireland Dominates Italy in Rugby VictoryAfter a subdued performance against England, Aoife Wafer delivered an inspired display, showcasing her physicality and skill to spearhead Ireland's emphatic 57-20 win over Italy. Her dominant tackles, crucial offload, and high number of carries were instrumental in Ireland's dominant performance and allow their backline to flourish.

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