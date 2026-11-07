Wales Defeat Japan 28-21 in Nations Championship Thriller

Wales secure a crucial bonus-point victory over Japan in Cardiff with a 28-21 win, featuring tries from Josh Adams and Archie Griffin.

Wales secured a vital 28-21 victory over Japan in the Rugby Union Nations Championship at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday. The win marks the second bonus-point triumph for the Welsh team in four tournament games, a result that provides significant relief to the squad and management. Despite a spirited second-half resurgence from Japan, Wales held on to claim the four points and keep their championship hopes alive.

Wales Claim Crucial Bonus-Point Victory

Wales defeated Japan with a final score of 28 points to 21 in a tightly contested international rugby match. The victory is significant as it represents only the fourth win for head coach Steve Tandy in his thirteen games in charge. Josh Adams scored two tries to anchor the Welsh attack, complementing scores from Archie Griffin and Louis Rees-Zammit. The bonus point was achieved by scoring four or more tries, a threshold Wales reached comfortably despite late pressure from the visitors.

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Match Details and Scoring Breakdown

Wales scored four tries during the match, with conversions handled by Sam Costelow, who successfully kicked three, and replacement Dan Edwards, who added one. The Japanese team responded with three tries scored by Ben Gunter, Warner Dearns, and Kenta Fukuda. Naoto Saito contributed two conversions and a penalty kick, while Shinya Komura added further points with the boot. The scoring sequence reflected a back-and-forth contest where momentum shifted repeatedly between the two nations throughout the eighty minutes of play.

Key Players and Tactical Performances

Louis Rees-Zammit had a standout performance, starting with a 35-metre break in the first minute that electrified the home crowd. This early momentum allowed prop Archie Griffin to crash over for the first Test try, which Sam Costelow converted to give Wales an early lead. Wales fielded a record twelve players from English clubs in their twenty-three-man squad, with nine of them, including six forwards, starting in the first fifteen. These Gallagher Premiership stars proved influential, with Rees-Zammit later scoring a spectacular try after switching wings and shrugging off three defenders near the halfway point.

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Stakeholder Positions and Crowd Concerns

Japan head coach Eddie Jones had predicted an open contest and threatened Wales at every opportunity, a plan that partially materialized as the game progressed. Despite the competitive nature of the fixture, attendance at Principality Stadium was notably low, with a crowd of 52,425 attending the match. This figure was more than 20,000 below the stadium's capacity, reflecting fan unrest due to turmoil in the domestic game. Many supporters chose to stay away, creating rows of empty seats that highlighted the disconnect between the national team's efforts and the broader rugby community's sentiments in Wales.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming Challenges

This result has immediate implications for the Nations Championship standings and the future of Steve Tandy's tenure. The win comes just months after a dramatic single-point defeat to Japan in Cardiff, reversing the recent narrative between the two sides. Looking ahead, Wales faces a severe test with upcoming matches against New Zealand and Australia, fixtures that have caused concern among home fans. The team must now channel this victory into preparation for these formidable opponents to maintain their standing in the tournament.