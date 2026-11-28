Wales secure 40-10 victory over Japan in the Nations Championship 9th/10th place playoff with tries from Josh Adams and Jac Morgan.

Wales secured a decisive 40-10 victory over Japan in the Nations Championship 9th/10th place playoff, confirming their status as one of the top northern hemisphere teams. This result contributed to a successful weekend for Wales, who have now won three out of their four matches during the November international window. The win places the Welsh side in a strong position as the northern nations compete for the inaugural Hemisphere Shield trophy.

Wales Dominance Establishes Northern Hemisphere Power

Wales head coach Steve Tandy can view the three wins from four games in November as a significant achievement for the squad. The team displayed cohesion and tactical clarity throughout the match, rarely needing to increase their intensity to maintain control. This performance stands in stark contrast to Japan's struggles, who have now suffered heavy defeats to England, Scotland, and Wales in recent fixtures. The result underscores the competitive gap between the top tier of northern hemisphere rugby and Japan in the current cycle.

Also read Premier League, F1, and Nations Championship Highlights for November 28 and 29

Josh Adams marked his 75th cap for the national team with a brilliant two-try performance. His first came in the ninth minute after he safely collected a precise crosskick from fullback Sam Costelow. Adams added a second shortly after when he intercepted a kick from Eddie James. These early scores set the tone for a match that Wales would control from start to finish, showcasing the effectiveness of their attacking structure.

Japan Struggles Under Eddie Jones Coaching Tenure

Japan head coach Eddie Jones faces mounting pressure after this latest heavy defeat. Since a narrow seven-point loss to Wales in Cardiff on November 7th, the Brave Blossoms have lost by margins of 63 points to England, 62 points to Scotland, and now 30 points to Wales. Critics are questioning whether the team suffers from fatigue, a lack of depth, or ineffective coaching strategies. The decline in performance raises concerns about Japan's ability to remain competitive heading into the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

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Despite the poor overall result, Wales introduced five planned changes from the side that previously lost to Australia. Ryan Elias, Rhys Carré, and Adam Beard returned to the starting pack, while James Botham retained his place following his heroics against the All Blacks. The backline remained largely unchanged, with Ospreys scrumhalf Reuben Morgan-Williams starting in his first Test. Bristol wing Louis Rees-Zammit was ruled out due to illness, prompting Ellis Mee to start at number 14.

Match Details and Second Half Scoring Summary

Wales extended their lead significantly in the second half through the efforts of Jac Morgan. Introduced after the break, Morgan crashed over for two tries, bringing the score to 40-0 before Japan managed to respond. Sam Costelow's conversions were crucial in maintaining this substantial lead. The Welsh defense remained solid, forcing errors and limiting Japan's ability to mount any serious counter-attacks. Reuben Morgan-Williams also contributed a try, although it was initially disallowed due to a knock-on before the break.

Japan did show some resilience late in the game, with Shinya Komura scoring a try after a strong pass from Charlie Lawrence. Halatoa Vailea also crossed the line, reducing the deficit to 30 points. However, the contest had long been decided by that stage. The Welsh squad, featuring captain Dafydd Jenkins and substitutes like Dillon Lewis and Taine Plumtree, managed the game effectively to secure the win.

Implications for the Hemisphere Shield and Future Format

This victory keeps Wales in contention for the inaugural Hemisphere Shield, which will be decided if England defeats New Zealand in their upcoming fixture. The result highlights the dominance of the northern nations but also raises questions about the new tournament format. Organizers have stated there is no final table of 12 teams, which has led to confusion among unions and fans alike. The clarity of the standings and the prestige of the Shield remain topics of debate as rugby authorities consider changes for the second edition of the championship in 2028.

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The performance of Wales under Steve Tandy provides a positive foundation for the future. However, the struggles of Japan under Eddie Jones serve as a warning for other teams that fail to adapt to the evolving style of modern rugby. As the northern hemisphere teams look ahead, maintaining this level of consistency will be essential to securing long-term dominance in the global rugby landscape.