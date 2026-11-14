Wales Defeat New Zealand 35-28 in Nations Championship Historic Victory

Wales secured a historic 35-28 victory over New Zealand in the Nations Championship, ending a 73-year drought. This dramatic win marks a significant milestone for the Welsh rugby team.

Wales achieved a historic milestone by defeating New Zealand with a final score of 35 to 28 in the Nations Championship. This victory ends a 73-year wait for the Welsh team to beat the All Blacks on home soil. The match took place at Cardiff's stadium, where an estimated 55,000 fans created an electric atmosphere. The win signals a potential resurgence for Welsh rugby after a period of struggle.

Wales Dominated Early With Fast Tries

Wales seized control immediately, scoring their first try just 90 seconds into the match. Tomos Williams delivered a precise cut-out pass to Louis Rees-Zammit, who advanced the ball. Williams then recovered a loose chip from Rees-Zammit to dot the ball down for the game's opening points. Just four minutes later, Dewi Lake crashed over after a penalty goal was sent to the corner. Sam Costelow converted both tries to establish a commanding 14-0 lead before the five-minute mark.

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New Zealand Responded With Strategic Tries

Despite the early deficit, New Zealand regrouped to challenge the Welsh defense. Cortez Ratima scored within ten minutes by breaking blind from an attacking lineout. Archie Griffin then increased Wales's advantage to 21-7 with a try from a penalty offense. Wallace Sititi and Asafo Aumua powered through to score for New Zealand, bringing the visitors within four points. Quinn Tupaea added another try for New Zealand just before halftime to tie the scores, setting up a tense second half.

Wales Extended Lead Before All Blacks Rally

Wales broke the deadlock again early in the second half with two more tries within ten minutes. Eddie James crossed in the corner following a sweeping attack, and Dewi Lake drove over after Jac Morgan won a penalty. Louis Rees-Zammit added a third try to extend the lead to 14 points with half an hour remaining. However, New Zealand mounted a fierce comeback, with Peter Lakai scoring to narrow the gap. The All Blacks applied relentless pressure, forcing Wales into a heroic defensive stance.

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Heroic Defense Secured Historic Win for Wales

The final thirty minutes saw Wales withstand wave after wave of New Zealand attacks. Players including James, Gareth Jones, James Botham, and Max Llewellyn made crucial tackles to keep the scoreline intact. The crowd's roars indicated the intensity of the defensive efforts, which were described as extraordinary. New Zealand claimed the top spot in the southern table but earned only two bonus points instead of the expected five. The victory highlights a new generation of Welsh players stepping up amid financial challenges.

Match Outcome Impacts Championship Standings

This result reshapes the dynamics of the Nations Championship standings. Wales now boasts a significant victory over the world champions, a feat their predecessors could not achieve in decades. The win provides a morale boost for the team and its supporters. New Zealand's inability to secure five points after toppling Scotland suggests vulnerabilities in their rotated squad. The match leaves observers eager to see if this performance marks the start of a sustained era of success for Welsh rugby.