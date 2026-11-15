Wales Defeat New Zealand 35-28 to End 70-Year Rugby Drought in Cardiff

Wales secured a historic 35-28 victory over New Zealand in Cardiff, ending a 34-match losing streak since 1953 with a heroic defensive performance in the Nations Championship.

Wales achieved a historic milestone in rugby by defeating New Zealand 35-28 in Cardiff, ending a 34-match losing streak against the All Blacks that dates back to 1953. The victory marks the first time since the mid-twentieth century that the Welsh national team has celebrated a win over their formidable opponents in one of the sport's most historically one-sided fixtures. Head Coach Steve Tandy praised his players for their phenomenal performance, highlighting the exceptional intent and defensive resolve that defined the match. This triumph delivered much-needed positivity for the squad and their supporters after years of struggling against the Kiwis.

Key Match Details and Scoring Sequence

Wales established early dominance with first-half tries from Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake, and Archie Griffin, all successfully converted by Sam Costelow. These scores put the home side in charge, although New Zealand fought back to level the score at 21-21. The visitors responded with tries from Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi, and Fehi Fineanganofo, supported by three conversions from Richie Mo'unga. Despite the tie, Wales maintained their composure and ultimately secured the win through sustained pressure and clinical finishing in the latter stages of the contest.

Also read Wales Defeat New Zealand 35-28 in Nations Championship Historic Victory

Defensive Heroics Secure Historic Victory

The decisive factor in the match was Wales' heroic defensive work, which denied New Zealand additional scoring opportunities in the closing minutes. After halftime, Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit added further tries for Wales, also converted by Costelow, to extend their lead. Although New Zealand flanker Peter Lakai scored a fourth touchdown, the All Blacks could not penetrate the Welsh line again. Key contributors like Dafydd Jenkins, Jac Morgan, and James Botham each made more than 30 tackles, effectively acting as a barrier that New Zealand could not breach during critical moments.

Wales Leadership and Coach Reactions

Wales captain Dewi Lake expressed pride in the team's ability to execute their game plan and make history, emphasizing the rigorous work that goes into their preparation. He noted that the group dug in hard during defensive sets, with three or four crucial line breaks stopped in the final minutes. Head Coach Steve Tandy reflected on the significance of the win, stating that while it is a statement victory to be savored, the team must continue building performances. He acknowledged the difficult road ahead but affirmed that the players deserve to be super-proud of their achievement against a team that threw everything at them.

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New Zealand Coach Critiques Team Performance

New Zealand Head Coach Dave Rennie admitted his team started both halves poorly, conceding 14 points quickly and struggling to contain Welsh momentum. He criticized his side's decision-making under pressure and their inability to slow down Wales' ball carriers, noting that they became too one-dimensional. Rennie conceded that Wales were the better side, particularly in their clinical finishing and defensive organization. He highlighted that despite having plenty of territory, the All Blacks failed to convert pressure into points, a key issue that cost them the match.

Impact on Nations Championship Standings

This victory shifts the dynamics of the Nations Championship for Wales, providing a major confidence boost ahead of their next scheduled match against Australia. The win not only breaks a decades-long drought but also serves as a statement of intent for the Welsh squad in international competitions. New Zealand's loss, following their previous victory over Scotland, leaves them needing to regroup and address their tactical shortcomings. The outcome underscores the competitiveness of the championship and sets the stage for a challenging rematch between the teams in future rounds.