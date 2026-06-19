Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt names 37-man squad for Nations Championship

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has named a 37-man squad for the inaugural Nations Championship, including several experienced players and some uncapped talent.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt says James Slipper will add vital leadership and experience after the 37-year-old was coaxed out of retirement for the Nations Championship .

The 151-cap prop called time on the international game last October but was named in Australia's 37-man squad for Tests against Ireland, France and Italy in July. Schmidt said it cost him a coffee to lure Slipper back. Slipper is currently the third most-capped Test player and could surpass All Blacks great Sam Whitelock, who earned 153 caps. Welsh lock Alun Wyn Jones is the all-time leader with 170 caps.

Fellow loosehead Angus Bell is also back in the frame following a season-long sabbatical with Ulster, while Slipper's ACT Brumbies teammates Declan Meredith and Lachlan Shaw, along with NSW Waratahs enforcer Miles Amatosero, were three uncapped players named. Australia kick off the inaugural championship at home against Ireland on 4 July before facing France and Italy in what will be Schmidt's final Tests before handing the reins to incoming head coach Les Kiss.

Tom Hooper and fellow Exeter star Len Ikitau, who are playing in the English Premiership final this weekend, were included with Schmidt confident they would recover from the dash home in time to face Andy Farrell's Ireland. We'll consider them, I think it all depends on how they come through the games this week, Schmidt said. Taniela Tupou is in a similar boat, lining up for Racing 92 in the semi-finals of France's Top 14 on Saturday.

Schmidt said he would not be considered for Ireland if his club side progress to the final. Several players return from injury absences, including scrum-half Tate McDermott and fullback Tom Wright, but lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was a notable omission. Among those not available were fellow lock Will Skelton, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury, and scrum-half Jake Gordon with a similar problem. Australia's Nations Championship squad includes several notable players.

The Wallabies will face Ireland, France and Italy in the inaugural championship





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wallabies Joe Schmidt James Slipper Nations Championship Australia Rugby

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James Lowe to Leave Leinster for Japan, Ireland Squad Announced for Nations ChampionshipIreland's rugby team has announced its 36-man squad for the Nations Championship, with several uncapped players included. James Lowe will depart Leinster at the end of the season to move to Japan, while Munster's Jack Crowley is among the players to miss out on the squad due to injury.

Read more »

'Retired' Wallaby Slipper, 37, set for shock international comebackJoe Schmidt is expected to name the prop in his squad for the Nations Championship Tests against Ireland, France and Italy.

Read more »

Joe Canning: Can Dublin or Clare shake off heavy summer losses to save championship season?Clare will pose a very different challenge to Dublin from the one Galway presented in the Leinster final

Read more »

James Lowe's Controversial Exit from Ireland and Leinster RugbyThe article discusses the controversial and deeply unpopular exit of James Lowe from both Ireland and Leinster rugby. Lowe's career in Ireland is over, and he will be joining Japanese club rugby next season. The decision to leave Lowe out of the Nations Championship squad has disappointed some Irish fans who had hoped he might have one last hurrah in the green jersey. However, the Leinster coaching staff feel that starting Lowe gives them the best chance of winning silverware. The article also highlights Lowe's impact on younger players in the squad and his role in the team's success.

Read more »