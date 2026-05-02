Mark Walsh rides Saratoga to victory in the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle on the final day of the Punchestown Festival, marking his 900th career win and a final triumph before stepping down as JP McManus’s retained jockey. Place De Nation also wins the Mares’ Hurdle.

Mark Walsh secured a memorable victory aboard Saratoga in the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle, concluding the Punchestown Festival on a high note. This win marked Walsh’s 900th career success and a final, significant achievement before transitioning from his role as JP McManus’s retained jockey, a position Harry Cobden is set to assume.

The race unfolded with Saratoga making a decisive move approaching the final hurdle, ultimately finishing three and three-quarter lengths ahead of the competition at odds of 9-2. The triumph was particularly poignant for trainer Pádraig Roche, securing his first Grade One victory and representing a special moment given his close friendship with Walsh. Roche, son of the renowned Christy Roche, acknowledged the influence of his father’s training expertise and the pivotal role of Alan Crowe in recommending Saratoga’s purchase.

McManus’s continued support was also highlighted, with Roche expressing his desire to expand his stable beyond its current size of ten to twelve jump horses and six to seven flat horses, seeking opportunities with additional owners. While Saratoga’s victory captivated the crowd, the Mares’ Hurdle also delivered an exciting finish. Despite pre-race focus on Wodhooh, the Cheltenham Festival heroine, it was Place De Nation, ridden by Danny Mullins, who ultimately prevailed.

The race saw Wodhooh and Jade De Grugy initially leading, but Wodhooh failed to establish a clear advantage. Place De Nation seized the opportunity at the last hurdle, pulling away to win by a length and a half, with Jade De Grugy finishing second and Wodhooh trailing in third.

Patrick Mullins, representing his father Willie Mullins who was absent due to a back injury, attributed Place De Nation’s success to the competitive pace set by the leading contenders, suggesting they inadvertently hindered each other. He also explained the strategic decision to enter Place De Nation in this race, as she wasn’t eligible for the mares’ novice hurdle and appeared to have the best chance of success here.

The performance of Jade De Grugy was also commended, despite her second-place finish. Beyond the hurdles, the racing world also saw Bow Echo emerge victorious in the 2,000 Guineas, defeating Gstaad in a brilliant display. News from other sports included reports regarding the unexplained sinking of a superyacht owned by an Irish-born billionaire, and concerns expressed by top Republicans following the US decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany.

The world of sports also saw discussion around inconsistent officiating in collisions, a point of frustration for both players and fans. The Punchestown Festival concluded as a showcase of thrilling races and significant milestones for several key figures in the racing community, leaving a lasting impression on the sport. The festival highlighted the blend of established talent and emerging stars, promising an exciting future for Irish horse racing.

The victories were not just about the horses, but also the dedication of trainers, jockeys, and owners, all contributing to the spectacle of the event





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Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Mark Walsh Saratoga Pádraig Roche Place De Nation Willie Mullins

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