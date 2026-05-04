Walsh Signs Off as McManus's Jockey with Punchestown Triumph

Mark Walsh celebrates his final Grade One ride as JP McManus's retained rider with a victory for Saratoga in the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival. It's also a first Grade One win for trainer Padraig Roche.

Mark Walsh concluded his tenure as JP McManus's primary jockey with a spectacular victory, guiding Saratoga to win the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival .

This win was particularly poignant as Walsh prepares to transition out of the role, with Harry Cobden slated to take over as McManus's retained rider. The Gold Cup-winning jockey savored one final, glorious moment adorned in the iconic green and gold silks representing McManus's ownership. The victory came on the heels of Walsh achieving his 900th career win just the previous day, making the weekend a truly memorable one for the seasoned rider.

Saratoga, skillfully piloted by Walsh, surged ahead approaching the final hurdle, ultimately crossing the finish line a commanding three and three-quarter lengths ahead of the competition. The race showcased not only Walsh’s expertise but also the potential of Saratoga, a four-year-old demonstrating remarkable stamina and speed. This triumph wasn't solely a celebration of Walsh's career milestone; it also marked a significant achievement for trainer Padraig Roche.

The victory represented Roche’s first Grade One success, a moment made even more special by his close friendship with Walsh and his lineage as the son of the legendary jockey Christy Roche. Roche’s training prowess was clearly on display as Saratoga navigated the challenging course with confidence and determination. Walsh expressed his delight at securing the Grade One win for a close friend, praising Roche’s skills honed under the tutelage of his father.

He highlighted Saratoga’s impressive staying power and galloping ability, acknowledging the horse’s potential while cautiously noting the challenges four-year-olds face when stepping into open company in the following season. The question of whether Saratoga possesses the qualities to compete in the Champion Hurdle remains open, but the Punchestown victory certainly strengthens the argument for its future prospects.

Padraig Roche, understandably elated, described the win as unbelievable, emphasizing the significance of achieving a first Grade One victory at the prestigious Punchestown Festival. He credited Alan Crowe, who works at Ballydoyle, for recommending the purchase of Saratoga, and acknowledged his father, Christy Roche, for convincing JP McManus to invest in the horse. Roche revealed that Crowe, a long-time jockey for his father, strongly advised them to acquire Saratoga if the opportunity arose.

He expressed gratitude for McManus’s continued support, noting that they receive a selection of horses from his stable each year. Roche also indicated a desire to expand his operation, currently managing a relatively small string of ten to twelve jump horses and six to seven Flat horses, and to attract more owners beyond McManus. When questioned about Saratoga’s next race, Roche playfully admitted he had no immediate plans, leaving the future of the promising hurdler open to speculation.

The win is a testament to the collaborative spirit within the racing community and the enduring legacy of the Roche family





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Mark Walsh JP Mcmanus Saratoga Punchestown Festival Horse Racing Grade One Hurdle Padraig Roche

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