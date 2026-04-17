Ward Welcomes Selection Dilemma as Ireland Boosted by Carusa and Littlejohn Returns for Poland Showdown

Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward sees the return of Kyra Carusa and Ruesha Littlejohn from injury as a positive selection challenge ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Poland at the Aviva Stadium. The team is aiming to build on their previous 3-2 victory and secure a favorable position for 2027 World Cup qualification.

Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward is relishing the depth of her squad ahead of tomorrow's pivotal FIFA World Cup qualifier against Poland at the Aviva Stadium. The return to fitness of key players Kyra Carusa and Ruesha Littlejohn presents a welcome selection dilemma for Ward. Carusa, who was initially slated to start the previous encounter in Gdansk but was sidelined by illness, is now available for selection. Similarly, Littlejohn, who was unavailable due to an Achilles flare-up on the eve of the first match, has also recovered.

Ward expressed her delight, describing the situation as a good headache to have, particularly with a full complement of 24 players available. She lauded Carusa's consistent impact when representing Ireland, highlighting her importance both on and off the pitch and her ability to offer a unique dimension to the team's attack.

In Carusa's absence during the 3-2 victory over Poland in Gdansk, Abbie Larkin stepped up admirably to partner Emily Murphy up front. Ward acknowledged Larkin's strong performance and emphasized the team's abundance of options across the entire squad, positioning her in a highly favorable situation as head coach.

Recognizing that tomorrow's match will present a different tactical challenge compared to the first meeting, Ward stressed the need for adaptability. She indicated that the team will analyze Poland's potential adjustments and formulate a game plan to secure victory. While Littlejohn is not expected to start, with Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly, and Marissa Sheva likely to form the midfield, her availability still represents a significant boost to the team's resources. Ward commended Littlejohn's professionalism and consistent high-level training.

The thrilling 3-2 win in Gdansk, with goals from Katie McCabe, Murphy, and Sheva, has propelled Ward's side to third place in Group A2. This elevated position offers a more advantageous path, on paper, towards qualification for the 2027 World Cup. Automatic qualification is reserved for group winners, while play-off berths are guaranteed for all other teams. However, finishing fourth would entail facing higher-ranked opponents earlier and risk relegation from the Nations League.

Polish head coach Nina Patalon anticipates a strong reaction from her team, and Ward is prepared for an intense contest as Ireland returns to Lansdowne Road. Ward anticipates a strong response from the Polish side, acknowledging their quality and their ability to secure a draw against the Netherlands. She cautioned against expecting a repeat of the previous game, emphasizing that Poland will likely adapt their approach. Ireland, however, possesses sufficient quality to secure three points if they perform at their best.

A crucial aspect of Ireland's strategy will be containing Poland's star striker, Ewa Pajor, a formidable player for Barcelona. Despite being largely neutralized for much of the first match, Pajor showcased her world-class ability with a late consolation goal. Captain Katie McCabe underscored Pajor's threat, highlighting her pace, directness, and goal-scoring prowess, and stressing the need for constant vigilance throughout the entire match.

The Aviva Stadium is set to host the upcoming qualifier, with approximately 18,000 tickets sold or distributed for the fixture





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Republic Of Ireland Women's National Football FIFA World Cup Qualifier Carla Ward Kyra Carusa Ruesha Littlejohn

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