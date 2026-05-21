Warm Temperatures Ahead for Spain and Portugal, with Rain Coming in the Night and Thursday

In Spain and Portugal, people can expect temperatures in the mid-40s this weekend, while other parts of the country will have spells of sunshine and warm temperatures, with no more than moderate breezes. There is uncertainty in the weather for Week 3 and 4 but high pressure indicates settled conditions and warmer than average temperatures

will be above the May average, people travelling to parts of Spain and Portugal this weekend can expect the mercury to reach an almost sweltering 40°C. The colder air is pulling away and warmer air is slowly moving towards us with over 20°C for weekend and early next week.

We still have more rain to come tonight and Thursday with some showers on Friday but the weekend and early next week look mainly dry. If you are heading to Spain or Portugal some parts there will see up to 38°C. Temperatures will continue to trend upwards with warm or very warm conditions. High pressure will bring mostly dry and settled weather too. Sea fog may impinge in some areas however.

Any lingering showers will die out early on Friday night with a dry and cloudy night following. Mist and fog may set in though, especially for southeast counties. Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees, in just light southwest or variable breezes. Dry with warm sunny spells developing, and no more than moderate southwest breezes.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees generally, though it will be a little cooler in some coastal fringes. Similarly, it will be another warm day with spells of sunshine.

However, cloudier skies will build in parts too. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, in just light southerly or variable breezes. High pressure looks set to dominate into early next week, bringing a continuation of the mostly settled spell with warm or very warm feeding up across the country, on a southeast continental airflow. High pressure will dominate our weather during week 1, bringing settled conditions with largely dry weather and sunshine.

It will be warmer than average nationwide with rainfall amounts below average for all areas also. Uncertainty increases in week 3 but current indications suggest that high pressure will remain nearby with generally settled conditions. It will stay warmer than average nationwide. While some showers or spells of rainConfidence is low in week 4 but there is a signal for continued high pressure and settled weather across Ireland





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