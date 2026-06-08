Warning issued over baby sleep pillows that could cause suffocation or overheating

Parents and caregivers have been warned not to buy pillows marketed as baby sleep accessories as they could cause death through suffocation or overheating.

Parents and caregivers have been warned not to buy pillows marketed as baby sleep accessories as they could cause death through suffocation or overheating. Baby sleep pillows, also known as soothing pillows, baby sleep positioners, baby patterns or sleep companions, are soft, cushioned products, often animal-shaped, which are marketed as sleep aids for babies.

These products can cause suffocation if something covers the baby's nose and mouth, such as pillows, cushions or other soft items. These items should never be placed in a baby's cot or left with an unattended baby. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said takedown notices have so far prompted the removal of 1,115 listings of these products from AliExpress, Amazon, Fruugo and Joom.

To help prevent cot death, the Health Service Executive (HSE) recommends always placing babies on their backs to sleep with their feet to the end of the cot and keeping their heads uncovered. Parents should use cellular blankets, which allow air to circulate, or a sleeveless sleeping bag.

A CCPC spokesperson said product safety officers continue to engage with online marketplaces to ensure that any of these products marketed for sleep and use in cots with babies are removed from relevant platforms. Child Health Public Health added that research has shown there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of cot death or sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

This includes putting the baby on their back to sleep in a cot with a well-fitting, firm mattress and clear of all items, including soft objects or anything loose or fluffy. Pillows, cushions and similar products should not be in the cot as they could suffocate the baby. There is also a risk of a baby overheating if they are sleeping on a soft surface that their head can sink into. There is a higher risk of SIDS if a baby overheats





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Baby Sleep Pillows Cot Death Sudden Infant Death Syndrome SIDS Baby Safety

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