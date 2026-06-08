Warning Issued Over Soft Baby Sleep Pillows Sold Online

Consumer watchdog alerts parents that plush infant sleep cushions can cause suffocation or overheating, has removed over a thousand listings, and offers safety advice for safer newborn sleep.

Parents of newborns are being urged to avoid a growing trend of so‑called baby sleep pillow s that have appeared on a number of online retail platforms.

These products are soft, often teddy‑shaped cushions marketed as aids to help infants settle more quickly during bedtime. While the designs are cute and the colour schemes are appealing, the underlying safety concerns are serious. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has warned that the use of such pillows can lead to fatal incidents through suffocation or overheating, especially when placed inside a crib or cot where a baby's movements are limited.

The commission's investigation shows that the majority of these items are sold through large e‑commerce sites, with listings frequently appearing under generic search terms for infant sleep accessories. In response to the danger alerts, the watchdog has issued takedown notices that have resulted in the removal of more than a thousand product listings across several marketplaces.

Grainne Griffin, Director of Communications at the commission, explained that many parents purchase these cushions with the intention of providing comfort, yet they are unaware of the risk they pose. The commission emphasised that any soft item - ranging from plush pillows to fleece cushions - must not be marketed or sold for use in a baby's sleeping environment.

The agency has taken swift action to delete offending listings and is continuing its market surveillance to ensure that similar products do not re‑appear for Irish consumers. Businesses are reminded of their legal obligation to guarantee that the items they place on the market meet safety standards, and the commission encourages anyone with concerns about potentially hazardous products to get in touch. The health service also provides practical guidance for reducing the risk of cot death.

Caregivers are advised to always lay infants on their backs, with the feet positioned towards the foot end of the cot, and to keep the head area free from any covering material. Instead of pillows, experts recommend the use of cellular blankets, which feature tiny perforations that promote airflow, or sleeveless sleeping bags designed for infants.

When using a cellular blanket, it should be tucked loosely but securely under the baby's shoulders to avoid any loose fabric that could become an entrapment hazard. By following these simple steps and staying alert to the dangers of soft sleeping accessories, parents can create a safer sleep environment and protect their newborns from preventable tragedies





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Baby Sleep Pillow Infant Safety Product Recall Online Marketplace Cot Death Prevention

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