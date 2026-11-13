Washington Commanders defeat New York Giants 24-21

Stefon Diggs caught the winning touchdown as the Washington Commanders edged out the New York Giants 24-21 in a dramatic NFC East matchup.

Stefon Diggs secured a dramatic 24-21 victory for the Washington Commanders over the New York Giants with a late touchdown that halted New York's hopes of pulling clear in the NFC East standings. The Commanders finished with a 3-5-1 record while the Giants remained at the top of the division at 5-3-1, closely trailed by the Dallas Cowboys at 4-5.

Key Players and Scoring Details

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels completed the game with 249 passing yards and three touchdowns despite throwing two interceptions on consecutive drives during the fourth quarter. Antonio Williams and tight end Ben Sinnott also reached the end zone for Washington to contribute to the win. Daniels maintained his composure throughout the intense final minutes of the match.

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New York signal-caller J.J. McCarthy threw for 293 yards and a touchdown to tight end Isaiah Likely. Veteran backup Jameis Winston entered the game to execute several valuable quarterback sneaks that helped sustain drives for the Giants. Winston also facilitated a scoring play for running back Cam Skattebo who celebrated with a backflip after scoring.

Game Flow and Fourth Quarter Drama

Cam Skattebo rushed for two touchdowns for New York including a powerful early run and a lateral pass play where he darted outside to gain 13 yards through multiple tackles. Skattebo arrived at the game wearing a Giants logo-emblazoned Iron Man helmet and missed the previous week with a hamstring injury. Washington kicker Drew Stevens converted a 46-yard field goal while New York kicker Dominic Zavada missed a 33-yard attempt in the first quarter.

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J.J. McCarthy threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely after dropping under pressure on the halfway line. Jayden Daniels responded with a 31-yard touchdown pass to rookie Antonio Williams who skirted the touchline. Washington took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter before the Giants reclaimed the advantage after the break with another Skattebo rushing score.

Winning Drive and NFC East Impact

The Commanders forced two consecutive interceptions from Jayden Daniels in the final minutes before staging a comeback from 32 yards out. Stefon Diggs evaded two tackles and dashed to the line before turning and dramatically falling backward into the end zone with a minute remaining. Rasul Douglas intercepted a deep pass from J.J. McCarthy with 25 seconds left to prevent overtime.

The late loss prevented New York from increasing their lead in the NFC East standings while Washington improved their standing slightly. Stefon Diggs praised his quarterback for staying poised and not flinching despite the turnovers. The Commanders cleaned up execution problems to secure a win in torrential rain and lightning conditions.