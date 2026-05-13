Waterford Council Investigates Balcony Safety After Children's Fall

The Waterford City and County Council has launched inspections of balconies after two children fell from a second-storey apartment balcony. The inspectors found evidence of 'failed' screws and brackets used to hold glass panels in place, as well as 'localised evidence of corrosion' within the primary steelwork used for the balconies. The council is considering a range of options, including the removal and replacement of all brackets and screws, or the complete removal and replacement of the balcony structures.

Jayden (3) and Nevaeh O’Neill (7) fell more than six metres when a pane of glass on the balcony railing crashed to the ground. Jayden and Nevaeh O'Neill, who fell from a second-floor balcony in Waterford, with father Ryan O'Neill and mother Regina Smith, and siblings Jaxson and Alliyah.

Evidence of 'failed' screws and brackets used to hold glass panels in place has been found on balconies in a Waterford City and County Council. Inspections of balconies were launched after Jayden and Nevaeh O'Neill fell from a second-storey apartment balcony on March 20th. Both siblings were injured, with Jayden suffering a brain bleed, after falling more than six metres when a pane of glass on the balcony railing fell to the ground.

Inspections of other apartments in Block C found similar issues with the screw fasteners, alongside 'localised evidence of corrosion' within the primary steelwork used for the balconies. The council is considering a range of options, including the removal and replacement of all brackets and screws. Another option is to remove the glass panels and replace them with new steel railings and balustrades.

However, the presentation notes that certification of the balcony structures may be difficult under these options, 'given the age and history of the building'. A third option under consideration is the complete removal and replacement of the balcony structures. As an 'immediate response', the council said it was arranging a detailed inspection of a vacant unit in Block C, which will assess major structural elements.

The report documents a number of potential defects and issues including damp, mould and ineffective ventilation. In a previous statement, the council said it had liaised with tenants in Block C to advise of the issues identified in the report. In the interest of safety, access to balconies remains restricted and should be avoided wherever possible until further notice. Waterford City and County Council recognises the inconvenience this situation may cause and appreciates the co-operation of tenants





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Waterford City And County Council Balcony Safety Children's Fall Inspections Screw Fasteners Brackets Glass Panels Steelwork Corrosion Vacant Unit Major Structural Elements Damp Mould Ineffective Ventilation Certification Inconvenience Co-Operation

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