Waterford FC Dominate Sligo Rovers with Amond Hat-Trick in 4-0 Victory

Pádraig Amond scored a hat-trick as Waterford FC produced a dominant display to beat Sligo Rovers 4-0 in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division, closing the gap on their opponents to five points.

Waterford FC delivered a commanding performance at the RSC, defeating Sligo Rovers 4-0 in a SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division clash. Pádraig Amond was the standout, scoring a hat-trick in a match that saw Waterford close the gap on Sligo to just five points in the standings.

The contest began under bright sunshine on a pristine pitch, with Sligo starting aggressively and winning early corners. Waterford soon found their rhythm, creating the first significant opportunity on six minutes when Luke Heeney broke down the right and crossed for Benny Couto, whose header was saved by Sam Sargeant. Heeney remained influential, linking with Dean McMenamy on 11 minutes before a deflected shot resulted in a goal kick.

He also went down in the area later, but referee Declan Toland rejected penalty appeals. The breakthrough came on 26 minutes thanks to a superb piece of play from Will Johnson. After winning possession in midfield, he combined with Couto before switching play to Jordan Houston. Amond controlled Houston's delivery and finished with composure to open the scoring.

Waterford continued to press before halftime, with Hayden Cann heading narrowly wide from a Couto corner, while Sligo struggled to create clear chances. After the break, Sligo improved slightly, with Alex Nolan testing Stephen McMullan with a sharp effort on 56 minutes. At the other end, Sargeant made a fine save to deny Couto from distance as the match became momentarily balanced. The decisive period arrived midway through the second half.

Tommy Lonergan was fouled on the left, earning Oliver Denham a yellow card and prompting the introduction of substitute Jørgen Voilas. Voilas made an instant impact, scoring on 67 minutes after reacting quickest to a long throw from Houston that was flicked into his path. Sligo's prospects dimmed further when Denham received a red card shortly after for hauling back Voilas as he broke forward. Amond then sealed the victory with two goals in quick succession.

On 72 minutes, he finished calmly after an unselfish pass from Conan Noonan, who had replaced McMenamy at halftime. Two minutes later, he completed his hat-trick with a clinical finish, running onto a precise through ball from Voilas and rifling past Sargeant. Waterford saw out the remainder of the match with control, securing an emphatic 4-0 win.

Waterford FC started with McMullan; Houston, Cann, Mahon (replaced by Barrett in the 82nd minute), Long, Couto; Heeney (substituted for Glenfield in the 63rd minute), Johnson, McMenamy (replaced by Noonan in the 63rd minute); Amond, Lonergan (replaced by Voilas in the 66th minute). Sligo Rovers lined up with Sargeant; Denham, McHale, McElroy; Esua, Patton, McManus, Nolan (substituted by Zefi in the 68th minute), O'Kane; Kavanagh (replaced by Traore in the 68th minute), Fitzgerald. The match was officiated by referee Declan Toland from Westmeath





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Waterford FC Sligo Rovers Pádraig Amond Hat-Trick SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division League Of Ireland

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