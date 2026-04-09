Waterford Footballer Conor Murray on Perseverance, Pride, and the Long Game

Conor Murray, a key player for Waterford football, discusses the challenges and rewards of playing inter-county football, emphasizing resilience, pride, and the long-term vision under returning manager Ephie Fitzgerald. Despite recent setbacks, Murray highlights the importance of perseverance and the team's commitment to improvement.

The Waterford football team, languishing at the bottom of Division 4 without a point in the league last month, faces a challenging 2025 season. Early defeats in Munster and a Tailteann Cup run marked by losses have prompted questions about the motivation and commitment of players like Conor Murray , one of Waterford’s key attacking talents. Murray offers an inside perspective on the dedication required, highlighting the personal growth and benefits derived from playing inter-county football.

Despite the setbacks and the perceived lack of appeal from an outsider's view, Murray emphasizes the profound personal investment involved, the importance of self-care and the strong bonds formed through shared experiences. He states that he wouldn’t want to be “philosophical” about it, but he feels it is “one of the best things that you can do as a person”.\Murray reflects on the lessons learned, particularly the ability to persevere through adversity. He emphasizes the importance of resilience, discipline, and the honor of representing Waterford. Wins are infrequent for Waterford footballers, and he asserts that the motivation extends beyond simply winning games. It stems from a deep-rooted pride in representing his county and a desire to compete at the highest possible level available to him. Murray underscores the importance of wanting to be “the best you can be”. Player turnover, a persistent challenge for Waterford, has seen some stability in the off-season, despite losses to the hurling squad and departures. Murray points to Wexford as a model for sustained success, highlighting the impact of consistent player retention and the creation of a positive team environment. He believes that by “creating an environment that lads are happy in, where lads know that they’re improving, that there’s a common goal that everyone is pulling towards” the team will develop. The goal is progression in Division 4, but the team's recent form, including a late defeat to Longford and a significant loss to Tipperary, has been disappointing. The upcoming rematch against Tipperary in Dungarvan presents an opportunity for a turnaround. There have been glimmers of hope recently, with successes at minor and U20 levels in the Munster championship. While short-term solutions are elusive, returning manager Ephie Fitzgerald is aware of the long-term nature of the task. Murray expresses confidence in Fitzgerald's vision and belief in Waterford football, suggesting that the right approach can lead to a positive transformation over time, which he believes is a two, three, four or five year project.\Ephie Fitzgerald is a very experienced manager with a rich background within the game, having won numerous All-Irelands with Cork Ladies team. Murray shares his belief that, if Fitzgerald believes in the program, the players should also share his confidence. Murray underscores that he feels a strong sense of pride playing for Waterford, this is very important to him, and he just wants to play to the best of his ability, and the greatest level he can. The aim in the Waterford camp is to build towards progression, which is no easy feat. Murray expresses his respect for Wexford's achievement and reiterates that with the correct strategy and a positive mindset, improvement is possible. He focuses on the long-term approach for the team with Fitzgerald, which focuses on developing their football over time, not just in the short term. Murray stresses the importance of not throwing in the towel when losing, and that you have to take the bad days with the good, in order to grow as a person. Waterford are aiming to improve their ranking and have a better season, and this is what the entire camp wants to achieve





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