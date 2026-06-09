Waterford Hurling Manager Steps Down

Waterford's hurling manager Peter Queally has stepped down from his role after two years in charge. Queally's departure comes after discussions with the county board, where it became clear he did not have the full support of the board. Waterford's poor record in the Munster round-robin continues, with three losses and a draw in their four games this year.

Waterford are on the lookout for a new hurling manager after Peter Queally stepped away from the role. Queally served as selector to Davy Fitzgerald until 2024, when he took the role himself.

He was appointed on a two-year deal with the option for a third. However, it became clear after discussions with the county board that he did not have the full support of the board. Waterford continued their unfortunate record of not emerging from the Munster round-robin. From their four games this year, they were beaten three times and managed a draw with Tipperary.

In a statement sent to the radio station, Queally said it has been a privilege to manage his own county and to work alongside such a committed group of players and mentors. While they didn't achieve everything they hoped to over the past two years, he can honestly say that everyone involved gave their all in trying to move the team forward.

He wants to thank the players for their commitment, the backroom team for their dedication and professionalism, his family for their unwavering support, and the supporters who continued to stand by them throughout. He added that any role of this nature comes with challenges, and while there are aspects of his time that he reflects on with some disappointment, his overriding feeling is one of gratitude.

He firmly believes Waterford has the players, the people, and the potential to compete at the highest level once again. Waterford Hurling means everything to him. He wishes every player the very best for the future and sincerely hopes to see the county back competing at the very top table of senior hurling where it belongs





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Waterford Hurling Peter Queally Davy Fitzgerald Munster Round-Robin

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