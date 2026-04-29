Waterford Murder Charge: Man Appears in Court Over Death of Yveta Donovalova

A 39-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Yveta Donovalova, a 43-year-old mother of three, in Waterford city. The accused appeared before Waterford District Court following the incident on Monday night.

A Waterford man has been brought before the courts facing a charge of murder following the death of Yveta Donovalova , a 43-year-old mother of three.

The tragic incident unfolded on Monday night in Waterford city, culminating in Ms. Donovalova’s death in University Hospital Waterford after sustaining serious injuries in an alleged attack at her home. Tomas Marvanek, a 39-year-old resident of Grange Heights, Waterford city, appeared before a specially convened session of Waterford District Court this evening, Wednesday, April 29th, 2026. The court proceedings were initiated with Detective Garda Sean Lane providing evidence pertaining to the arrest, formal charge, and caution administered to the accused.

When questioned following the charge, Mr. Marvanek reportedly offered no response, stating he had nothing to say. Judge Kevin Staunton subsequently ordered that Mr. Marvanek be remanded in custody and reappear before Waterford District Court on Tuesday for further proceedings. The circumstances surrounding Ms. Donovalova’s death have deeply affected the local community. She was found with critical injuries just after 6:00 PM at her residence in Grange Heights.

Emergency medical personnel arrived swiftly at the scene and immediately transported her to University Hospital Waterford, where medical staff worked tirelessly to save her life. Sadly, despite their dedicated efforts, Ms. Donovalova was pronounced dead at the hospital. She is survived by her three teenage children, who are now facing an unimaginable loss.

Ms. Donovalova had been a long-term resident of the Grange Heights estate, having lived there for at least a decade, and was described as a well-known and respected member of the community. She worked as a cleaner, contributing to the local economy and building relationships with those she served. The news of her death has prompted an outpouring of grief and support from neighbors and acquaintances.

Gardaí confirmed an arrest earlier today, stating that a man in his 30s had been taken into custody in connection with the investigation. This confirmation was followed by the announcement that the arrested individual, now identified as Tomas Marvanek, had been formally charged with Ms. Donovalova’s murder and would appear before the Waterford District Court.

The Garda investigation remains active and ongoing, with authorities appealing to the public for any information that might assist in establishing the full sequence of events leading to Ms. Donovalova’s death. A dedicated Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to provide support and guidance to Ms. Donovalova’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

Gardaí are specifically requesting that anyone who may have witnessed anything relevant to the incident, or who possesses any information that could be helpful, come forward and contact the authorities. The investigation is focusing on gathering evidence from the scene, interviewing potential witnesses, and analyzing forensic data to build a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.

The community has been left in shock and mourning, and Gardaí are committed to ensuring that justice is served for Ms. Donovalova and her family. The case has drawn significant media attention, highlighting the importance of community vigilance and the dedication of law enforcement in investigating serious crimes. The focus now shifts to the upcoming court proceedings and the pursuit of a thorough and just resolution to this tragic event.

The support network for the family is being strengthened, and resources are being allocated to ensure they receive the necessary assistance to cope with their loss





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Waterford Murder Yveta Donovalova Tomas Marvanek Gardaí Court

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