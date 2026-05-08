Waterford to have their work cut out against Cork, Rebel footballers may fancy their chances against Kerry

The news text discusses the upcoming Munster Senior Football Championship match between Waterford and Cork, as well as the All-Ireland series between Kerry and Donegal. It also mentions the matches between Limerick and Wexford, as well as Sligo and Tipperary. The perception is that Cork have a poor record in the championship in Walsh Park, but the reality is they have only played there seven times.

Waterford hurlers will have their work cut out against Cork , while the Rebel footballers might just fancy their chances against Kerry . Kerry 's Paudie Clifford celebrates a score during the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final victory against Clare at Cusack Park, Clare.

The perception is that Cork have a poor record in the championship in Walsh Park, but they have only ever played there seven times and they’ve won four of those games. However, a Cork team with seven changes and five players in the same position faces Galway in-form. The last outing against Dublin was feisty but they struggled with the greater physical intensity and pace. Injuries aren’t helping as Cian Boran and free-taker David Qualter are missing





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Munster Senior Football Championship Waterford Hurlers Cork Kerry Paudie Clifford Connacht Finals Galway Rebel Footballers David Clifford David Qualter

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