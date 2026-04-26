Waterford Triumph Over Kerry in Munster Championship Opener

Waterford defeated Kerry 0-17 to 2-9 in a thrilling TG4 Munster Championship encounter, fueled by a dominant second-half performance and strong contributions from Kellyann Hogan and Brid McMaugh.

Waterford secured a thrilling two-point victory over Kerry in their TG4 Munster Championship opener at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, with a final score of Waterford 0-17 to Kerry 2-9.

A dominant second-half performance, where Waterford outscored Kerry 0-10 to 0-3, proved crucial in their success. The game was a rematch of last year’s final, and Waterford demonstrated their strength and resilience. Kellyann Hogan led the scoring for Waterford with an impressive 0-5, including three frees, while Brid McMaugh contributed four points. Kerry initially led through goals from Rachel Dwyer and Síofra Ó’Shea, who also added 1-4 overall, but Waterford’s relentless pressure and running power ultimately turned the tide.

The first half saw Kerry establish an early lead with goals from Dwyer and a penalty converted by O’Shea, alongside points from Galvin, O’Shea, and Ní Chonchúir. However, Waterford responded with points from Hogan, Power, McMaugh, and Murray, narrowing the gap before halftime. The score at the break was 2-6 to 0-7 in favor of Kerry. Despite a bright start to the second half for Kerry with a point from Evans, Waterford quickly took control.

McMaugh, Fennell (from frees), Hogan, and Walsh all added to Waterford’s tally, while Kerry struggled to find the scores. A penalty opportunity for Waterford, awarded after Karen McGrath was fouled, was struck off the post by McGregor. Kerry’s situation worsened when Ciara Butler received a sin-bin for the foul, leaving them with 14 players. Despite being a player down, Kerry fought hard, but Waterford continued to press.

The final score came from Eve Power, sealing a well-deserved victory for the Déise. Waterford’s second-half dominance was built on their ability to win the midfield battle and convert scoring opportunities. The game was a physical contest, with both teams displaying determination and skill. The result sets Waterford up well for their championship campaign, while Kerry will need to regroup and address their second-half performance.

The final moments saw Waterford capitalize on Kerry’s reduced numbers and secure a crucial win in the Munster Championship. The match showcased the competitive nature of ladies’ football and the growing strength of both Waterford and Kerry teams. The strategic substitutions made by both managers also played a role in the game’s outcome, with Fennell and Walsh making significant contributions for Waterford





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