Waterford vs Cork: Round Three of Munster SHC

Exclusive news and analysis on the Munster SHC, with Waterford and Cork in battle for survival in this year's All-Ireland series. Find out the latest updates, upcoming fixtures, and how to watch the live streaming.

Waterford and Cork clash in round three of the Munster SHC with the hosts fighting for survival in this year’s All-Ireland series. The Déise will be eliminated from the Championship if they fail to beat Cork.

A draw wouldn’t be enough due to the fixture schedule with Tipperary still to face both Clare and Limerick. After an opening loss to the Banner, Peter Queally’s men kept their Championship hopes alive with a draw against the All-Ireland champions in round two. They now need a win against an undefeated Cork outfit.

Ben O’Connor’s side have downed both Tipperary and Limerick in the Munster Championship another win would guarantee them a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals at the very least. Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of today’s game





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News Munster SHC Waterford Vs Cork All-Ireland Series Championship Auzzurri Walsh Park Peter Queally Ben O’Connor Munster Championship Live Streaming GAA Plus Preference Sports News Waterford Football Cork Football Munster

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