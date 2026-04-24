Waterland Closes €4.6 Billion in New Funds, Reinforces Commitment to Irish Market

Dutch private equity firm Waterland has successfully closed its tenth institutional flagship fund at €4 billion and a second partnership fund at €600 million, demonstrating strong investor confidence. Waterland Ireland has been actively investing in Irish companies since 2019, focusing on a ‘buy-and-build’ strategy to accelerate growth and international expansion.

Waterland , a prominent private equity firm, has successfully concluded fundraising for its tenth institutional flagship fund, securing a substantial €4 billion in commitments. This achievement is coupled with the closure of a second partnership fund, raising an additional €600 million.

Both funds experienced significant investor demand, exceeding initial targets and reaching their maximum allowable size within a remarkably short timeframe of less than four months following their launch. The oversubscription underscores the firm’s strong reputation and the attractiveness of its investment strategy within the current market landscape. The Irish branch of Waterland, known as Waterland Ireland, has been particularly active in the Irish market over the past seven years, demonstrating a clear commitment to investing in and growing Irish businesses.

Since 2019, Waterland Ireland has strategically invested in five companies identified as ‘platform companies’ – businesses with the potential for significant expansion and consolidation within their respective sectors. These investments include MTM Engineering, a specialist in data centre cabling based in Meath; Net Zero Group, a company formed through the merger of two green heating and plumbing businesses facilitated by Waterland in 2023; and Silver Stream Healthcare, a leading nursing home group.

These investments exemplify Waterland’s ‘buy-and-build’ strategy, which focuses on acquiring promising companies and then accelerating their growth through strategic acquisitions and operational improvements. The recent sale of Wtech, a fire safety group based in Mullingar, to API Group, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, further highlights the success of this approach.

Waterland initially acquired a majority stake in Wtech in 2021 and subsequently integrated over twelve smaller, complementary businesses, significantly enhancing its market position and ultimately leading to a successful exit. Laura Dillon, a partner at Waterland Ireland, emphasized the significance of the fundraise as a strong validation of Waterland’s investment philosophy. She highlighted Ireland’s continued appeal as a location for investment, citing the presence of fragmented yet rapidly expanding markets.

Dillon expressed enthusiasm for continuing to collaborate with ambitious management teams, providing them with the resources and expertise necessary to accelerate growth and expand their reach internationally. Waterland’s approach is characterized by close partnership with business owners, entrepreneurs, and family-run companies, offering support to help them scale their operations more effectively than they could achieve independently.

A key tenet of Waterland’s strategy is maintaining the Irish headquarters of these companies while simultaneously fostering their development into European leaders within their respective industries. This commitment to local presence combined with international ambition positions Waterland as a valuable partner for Irish businesses seeking to achieve sustainable growth and global recognition. The firm’s success in attracting significant investment capital demonstrates confidence in the Irish economy and the potential for continued growth within the private equity sector





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