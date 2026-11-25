Wavescope's new software, BP VeraState, uses AI to detect physiological readiness, reducing white coat hypertension misdiagnosis by ensuring blood pressure is measured only when patients are calm.

Medtech start-up Wavescope has developed a novel software solution designed to eliminate the inaccuracies caused by White Coat Syndrome, a condition affecting one in five adults. The technology addresses the critical issue of premature blood pressure measurements taken before patients have sufficiently relaxed in a clinical setting. By integrating a proprietary algorithm into existing medical devices, the system ensures readings are only captured when a patient is physiologically calm, significantly improving diagnostic accuracy and reducing the risk of misdiagnosis.

How BP VeraState Detects Physiological Readiness

Wavescope founder and chief executive Seán McMahon states that no other technology currently assesses the correct physiological state prior to measurement. The company's patent-pending system works by continuously analyzing electrical bio-signals obtained from standard ECG or PPG measurements. ECG monitors heart rhythm and electrical activity, while PPG tracks volumetric changes in blood circulation at the skin's surface. The algorithm processes these signals to determine the optimal moment for inflation, waiting for the patient's vital signs to settle rather than triggering immediately upon entry.

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McMahon describes this approach as a reliability shift, emphasizing that traditional methods often measure patients as soon as they walk through the door. This new readiness layer is designed to be licensed as a component or software on silicon for OEM integration. It does not require new hardware, allowing manufacturers to embed the technology directly into existing blood pressure monitors and wearables. The system effectively adds a smart layer to current infrastructure, ensuring that the cuff inflates only when the clinical environment and patient state allow for a valid reading.

The Clinical Danger of Unreliable Blood Pressure Readings

The implications of inaccurate blood pressure measurement are severe, particularly regarding the under and overtreatment of hypertension. White coat hypertension figures can rise as high as 40 percent for individuals already diagnosed with blood pressure problems. Unreliable readings can lead to misdiagnosis, mistreatment, medical harm, and potentially death. When measurements are taken prematurely, variability can shift readings by 10mmHg or more, which is sufficient to complicate clinical assessment and alter treatment paths entirely.

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Current guidelines recommend that patients sit in silence for five minutes before their blood pressure is recorded. However, research indicates that over 70 percent of physicians, over 90 percent of nurses and technicians, and over 90 percent of adults taking readings at home measure without any waiting time. In the 1960s, the recommended wait period was 45 minutes, but modern clinical pressures have reduced this to zero in many cases. This deviation from protocol means that the diagnosis often follows a flawed number, creating systemic errors in patient care across all levels of healthcare delivery.

Commercial Launch Plans and FDA Approval Strategy

Wavescope is preparing for two major clinical trials to validate its technology before its commercial launch in 2028. The product will go to market under the name BP VeraState. The company's primary strategy involves targeting the United States market first, aiming for FDA approval due to the significantly faster speed to approval compared to other regions. This initial focus on the US allows the team to establish a foothold in a large, high-value market while gathering extensive real-world data to support global expansion.

The development of BP VeraState is rooted in extensive research and personal expertise. McMahon holds a master's degree in advanced medical technology, which he obtained in 2021 after researching blood pressure error mitigation around wait times. A subsequent pilot study conducted with UCD and Centric Healthcare in 2024 confirmed the reliability problems with existing measurement methods. This evidence base supports the transition from concept to commercial application, with the team confident that their readiness layer will become an industry standard.

Leadership Team and Clinical Validation

The executive team behind Wavescope combines engineering excellence with deep clinical insight. Alongside McMahon, the co-founders include commercial director Steen Gordon and chief commercial officer Alan Gormley. Dr Jennifer Grant serves as the clinical lead, bringing expertise from her role at Beacon HealthCheck, where she deals with the problems of unreliable blood pressure monitoring devices daily. Her involvement ensures that the technology addresses real-world clinical pain points and integrates smoothly into existing medical workflows.

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McMahon's background in the tech sector includes roles as a principal design engineer and chief technology officer. In 2018, he co-founded mdci.io, which developed a hospital diabetes administration system and built an artificial intelligence neural network model for diabetic retinopathy grading. This history of developing complex medical software and AI models provides a strong foundation for Wavescope's current mission. The team is now focused on scaling their proprietary algorithm to combat the widespread issue of unreliable hypertension management.