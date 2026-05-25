Wayne Lordan Brings Classic Glory to Curragh with Precise Victory

Wayne Lordan rode Precise to a second Irish 1,000 Guineas win at the Curragh on Sunday, beating out a field that featured a probable Royal Ascot clash with Bow Echo for him. Ryan Moore had previously saddled the filly to a seventh-place finish behind Lordan, but was unable to get it right as his mount True Love faded in the final stretch.

Wayne Lordan rode Precise to a second Irish 1,000 Guineas win at the Curragh on Sunday, beating out a field that featured a probable Royal Ascot clash with Bow Echo for him.

Ryan Moore, who had previously saddled the filly to a seventh-place finish behind Lordan, was unable to get it right as his mount True Love faded in the final stretch. Lordan made the most of a second chance as Moore had chosen a different mount for the Newmarket Guineas, where True Love won by four lengths but did not prove that it could go the distance.

The win for Lordan tucked away a notable achievement in his race riding history as he finally broke his Curragh classic duck. Ryan Moore will have another chance at the Epsom Oaks, where Precise faces off against Amelia Earhart, with Lordan waiting in the wings to pick up another top-notch win





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Wayne Lordan Precise Irish 1000 Guineas Ryan Moore True Love Epsom Oaks Royal Ascot Bow Echo

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