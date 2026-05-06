Wayne Rooney Criticises Arsenal's Excessive Celebrations After Champions League Final Qualification

Wayne Rooney and Arsene Wenger have criticised Arsenal's celebrations after securing a place in the Champions League final, while Ian Wright urges fans to enjoy the moment. The Gunners are also in contention for the Premier League title as they prepare for their final fixtures.

Wayne Rooney has criticised Arsenal for their excessive celebrations following their progression to just their second Champions League final in the club's history. The Gunners secured a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's semi-final second leg, with Bukayo Saka's maiden goal proving decisive at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta and his squad are now Budapest-bound, and scenes of jubilation erupted as they celebrated with supporters following the final whistle. However, Rooney took issue with the post-match festivities. Speaking to Prime Video Sport, the former Manchester United striker commented: 'They deserve to be in this position but they haven't won it yet. I think the celebrations are a little bit too much.

Celebrate when you win!

' Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shared similar sentiments. 'Over the two legs, there is no doubt that Arsenal were the better team,' Wenger remarked on beIN Sport. 'They celebrate well tonight - that is normal, but you want more for them to focus on the final already and the next game. The celebration is deserved, happiness is absolutely normal, but now the next step is to go to the final and win it.

' Arsenal legend Ian Wright, however, encouraged fans to savour the moment, reports the Mirror. 'Arsenal fans, let me tell you something: enjoy this,' an elated Wright declared in a video posted on X. 'The celebration police will be out in force, do not get nicked! Enjoy yourselves, football's about moments and this is a big moment. Enjoy it.

And let's hope that in the final and after the final, we have another massive moment. It's a great day, it's a great day!

' The Gunners also have their sights set on Premier League glory, sitting five points ahead of title contenders Manchester City, who still have a game in hand. Arteta's men head to West Ham on Sunday, before rounding off their league campaign with fixtures against Burnley and Crystal Palace. On the European front, Arsenal will go head-to-head with either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

The showpiece event is set to be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, 30th May. The north London club last graced the Champions League final back in 2006, when they fell 2-1 to Barcelona in Paris.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's domestic ambitions remain strong as they aim to secure their first Premier League title since 2004. The team's recent form has been impressive, with a blend of youth and experience driving their success. Saka, in particular, has been a standout performer, showcasing his talent on the biggest stages. As the club prepares for the final, Arteta will be focused on ensuring his players maintain their focus and discipline.

The final will be a stern test, regardless of whether they face Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, both of whom are formidable opponents. However, Arsenal's journey to the final has been marked by resilience and determination, qualities that will be crucial in their quest for European glory. The club's supporters will be hoping that this time, the outcome will be different from their last final appearance in 2006.

With the Premier League title race heating up, Arsenal's ability to balance their domestic and European commitments will be key. The upcoming fixtures against West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace will provide an opportunity for the team to secure crucial points and maintain their lead at the top of the table. As the season reaches its climax, all eyes will be on Arsenal to see if they can achieve a historic double





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