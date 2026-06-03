Weather Alert Issued for Three Counties as Conditions Take a Sudden Turn

A Status Yellow alert has been issued for three counties as conditions take a sudden turn. The national forecaster has warned of frequent, widespread showers, heavy thunderstorms, and hail, with breezy southwest winds expected.

For three counties, conditions are taking a sudden turn. The Status Yellow alert, issued at 1.52pm, has come into force straight away and will remain in place until 4pm.

The national forecaster said the rest of the day will bring frequent, widespread showers, many of them heavy. There will be some scattered thunderstorms too, mainly in Leinster and Ulster, with the chance of hail also. There will be some sunny spells in between the showers though. Breezy; with highest temperatures of 13C to 18C, mildest in the east, in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, stronger in western and southwestern coastal parts.

Cool and blustery Thursday with widespread showers, merging into longer spells of rain at times. The showers will become less frequent later in the day and more in the way of sunny spells will develop. A mix of well-scattered showers and sunny spells at first on Friday. Cloud will build from the southwest through the afternoon with rain following and spreading into much of the south and west through the evening.

Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C in light to moderate south to southwest winds. After a wet or damp start, the rain will gradually clear northeastwards through Saturday afternoon with some sunny spells following.

However, some scattered showers will follow from the west later too. Highest temperatures of 13C to 18C. Becoming breezy with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds developing. Sunday will be a cooler day with blustery showers or longer spells of rain spreading from the southwest. The best of the day early on.

Highest temperatures of 11C to 16C in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. Cooler than average for early next week with fresh west to northwest winds steering down scattered heavy showers. Some sunny spells at times too though





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Status Yellow Alert Frequent Showers Heavy Thunderstorms Hail Breezy Southwest Winds

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