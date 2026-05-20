Weather Forecast for Ireland: High Pressure, Dry and Settled Conditions, with Rain and Drizzle

The weather forecast for Ireland this week is dominated by high pressure, leading to dry and settled conditions. Daytime highs could reach the mid-twenties in some places. However, cloud will thicken from the southwest later in the week, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain and drizzle will turn patchier overnight, with some mist and hill and coastal fog around. Drier, clearer conditions will follow from the south with some hazy sunshine developing in places. Mostly cloudy and misty conditions, with patchy drizzle, will persist in parts of the west and southwest. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, warmest across the midlands, east, and north, in light to moderate southerly winds, increasing fresh at times near Atlantic coasts.

This week is only the beginning, as high pressure looks set to dominate into early next week with dry and settled conditions , while daytime highs could even reach the mid-twenties in places.

Variable cloud amounts, sunny spells, and just a few light showers today, Wednesday. Cloud will thicken from the south-west later, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing in towards evening and extending over much of Munster, south Connacht, and south-west Leinster by nightfall. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds becoming southerly this evening. Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to extend northeastwards over the country early tonight.

The rain and drizzle will turn patchier overnight. There'll be some mist and hill and coastal fog around, too. Mild with lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees, in light to moderate, occasionally fresh, southerly winds. Mostly cloudy with patchy rain, drizzle, and mist to begin, tomorrow, Thursday.

A more persistent spell of rain will spread northwards over the country during the afternoon. Drier, clearer conditions will follow from the south with some hazy sunshine developing in places. Mostly cloudy and misty conditions, with patchy drizzle, will persist in parts of the west and southwest. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, warmest across the midlands, east, and north, in light to moderate southerly winds, increasing fresh at times near Atlantic coasts





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Ireland Weather Forecast High Pressure Dry And Settled Conditions Outbreaks Of Rain And Drizzle Patchy Rain Drizzle And Mist Drier Clearer Conditions Hazy Sunshine Mildest Temperatures Southerly Winds

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