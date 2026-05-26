Weather Forecast: Hot Spell of Weather in Munster and South Leinster, Cooler in Parts of the North and East

The weather forecast for the upcoming week in Ireland includes a hot spell of weather in Munster and south Leinster, with temperatures ranging from 23 to 29 or 30 degrees. Cooler temperatures are expected in parts of the north and east, with lowest temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees generally. The weather will be mild and dry on Tuesday night with mostly clear skies. On Wednesday, a continuation of the hot spell of weather is expected with mainly dry and sunny conditions. After a warm and dry first half of the week, temperatures will reduce again, with some rain and showers to come. The long weekend is expected to see more unsettled conditions with some rain and showers forecast, with highest daytime temperatures falling back to the mid to high teens.

The highest temperatures will generally range from 23 to 29 or 30 degrees on Tuesday, hottest in Munster and south Leinster. It will be a little cooler in parts of the north and northwest and in some eastern coastal parts, the forecaster said.

Tuesday night is due to be mild and dry with mostly clear skies. There will be a bit of cloud and the chance of a few isolated mist patches, with lowest temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees generally, mildest farther south. Wednesday will see a continuation of the hot spell of weather and it will be a mainly dry and sunny day.

The highest temperatures for Wednesday are forecast to be 22 to 29 or 30 degrees, hottest in the midwest and west, though a little lower in coastal parts of the east and northeast. After a warm and dry first half of the week, temperatures will reduce again, with some rain and showers to come. Thursday is forecast to be cloudier than recent days with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle farther west.

It will be a bit cooler too, with highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees, though any rain will clear northwards early on Friday, leaving a dry day with some good sunshine and cloud in the afternoon and evening. Looking ahead to the long weekend, the current indications are for a return to more unsettled conditions, with some rain and showers forecast and highest daytime temperatures falling back to the mid to high teens





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Ireland Munster South Leinster Hot Spell Of Weather Cooler Temperatures Rain And Showers Long Weekend

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