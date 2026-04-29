Weather Warning: Heavy Rain and Flooding Risk for Southeast Ireland This Week

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for persistent and potentially thundery rain in the southeast of Ireland, with a risk of localized flooding and difficult travelling conditions. The May bank holiday weekend is expected to be cool with scattered showers.

Ireland is bracing for a shift in weather patterns as Met Éireann , the national meteorological service, has issued a warning for potential heavy and persistent rainfall, particularly in the southeast of the country.

The forecast indicates a high probability of thundery showers and localized flooding, which could lead to challenging travel conditions. High-resolution weather models predict accumulations of up to 20 millimeters of rain in southern Cork and Waterford between 4 am on Thursday and 4 am on Friday. This comes after a notably dry April for many regions, with Dublin’s Phoenix Park recording only 20.4 millimeters of rainfall so far this month, significantly below the monthly average of 55 millimeters.

However, the western seaboard has experienced near double the average rainfall for April, highlighting the regional variations in precipitation. The anticipated heavy rainfall in the southeast on Thursday is expected to gradually move northeastward across the country, though the northeast is currently forecast to remain dry. The upcoming May bank holiday weekend is not expected to bring warmer temperatures, with northerly winds predicted to keep conditions cool.

Saturday will offer a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, with maximum temperatures ranging from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius. While Sunday is anticipated to be drier overall, a considerable amount of cloud cover is expected, with the southern regions potentially experiencing the best of any bright or sunny intervals. Temperatures on Sunday will likely peak between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius.

The outlook for Bank Holiday Monday currently suggests mostly cloudy skies with intermittent light rain and drizzle, and temperatures remaining relatively low, between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius. This cooler, unsettled weather contrasts sharply with the drier conditions experienced in many parts of the country throughout April, and residents are advised to prepare for potential disruptions to outdoor activities. The localized flooding risk associated with the predicted rainfall necessitates caution, particularly for those travelling in the affected areas.

Beyond the immediate weather warning, the month of April has presented a stark contrast in rainfall distribution across Ireland. While Dublin and other eastern areas have seen a significant deficit in precipitation, the western coast has been considerably wetter than usual. This uneven distribution underscores the complex and often localized nature of Ireland’s climate. The forecast for the bank holiday weekend, while not severe, emphasizes the continued influence of northerly airflows, which typically bring cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover.

Travelers and those planning outdoor events should stay updated with the latest forecasts from Met Éireann as conditions may evolve. The potential for localized flooding, even with moderate rainfall amounts, highlights the importance of preparedness and caution. The contrast between the dry April experienced by many and the impending heavy rainfall serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of Irish weather and the need for vigilance





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Met Éireann Weather Warning Rain Flooding Ireland Bank Holiday Southeast Cork Waterford

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