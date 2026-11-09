Paddy Cosgrave declares Chinese firms lead future tech at Lisbon Web Summit. The event features AgiBot robots, political statements, and a historic welcome for Palestine.

Paddy Cosgrave addressed thousands of early arrivals at the Web Summit in Lisbon on Monday night, signaling a major shift in the global technology landscape. He stated that the future of technology is increasingly defined by China, highlighting that more than 50 superstars from China's leading AI labs are attending the conference.

Cosgrave Declares China Leads Future Tech

Standing on a stage flanked by two large screens displaying his image and the Web Summit logo, Cosgrave asserted that this year's lineup of technology speakers is the most important the event has ever hosted. He emphasized that the key innovators are no longer originating from California but are emerging from China because Chinese companies are building more for our shared futures than entities from anywhere else.

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While expressing gratitude for current prominent technology companies like Apple, Meta, and Google, Cosgrave noted that these organizations were almost exclusively started in California. He argued that the superstars of the future are now coming from China, identifying them as the leading stars in artificial intelligence, robotics, automotive design, and energy sectors.

AgiBot Robots Open Ceremony at MEO Arena

The opening ceremony at the MEO Arena began with a two-minute dance routine performed by nine humanoid robots. These mechanical performers were created by AgiBot, a Chinese company whose units previously swept athletics categories in the first world Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing three months ago.

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The visual spectacle of the AgiBot robots served as a practical demonstration of the technological advancements Cosgrave described, bridging the gap between theoretical industry trends and tangible robotic capabilities currently being developed in China.

Political Messages and Historical Context

Cosgrave wore a bespoke moss green Aran jumper that featured the phrase "keep the triple lock" stitched across the chest. This garment served as a subtle statement regarding the Government's recent move to reform the traditional pillars of the State's military neutrality, with the message reinforced by three padlock emojis.

The event also carried significant historical weight regarding international relations. Three years ago, Cosgrave resigned as chief executive of Web Summit after facing controversy over tweets criticizing Israel's actions in Gaza. This time, host Casey Lau acknowledged Palestine as one of the nations sending start-up delegations.

When Lau mentioned Palestine during the parade of nationalities alongside delegates from Paraguay and Pakistan, the crowd erupted in the loudest cheer of the night. This reaction marked a departure from the tension that previously surrounded the conference's political stance, demonstrating a shift in the community's engagement with global conflicts.

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Global Delegation and Conference Outlook

The successful integration of diverse international voices, including the enthusiastic reception for the Palestinian delegation, underscores the global nature of this year's Web Summit. The event continues to attract a wide array of national participants, reflecting the broadening scope of the technology sector beyond traditional Silicon Valley hubs.

As the conference progresses, the presence of numerous Chinese innovators and the open acknowledgment of global political sentiments suggest a maturing industry that is deeply interconnected with worldwide economic and technological developments. The gathering in Lisbon serves as a pivotal moment for observing these emerging international dynamics.