Developer Neil Collins acquires Tramway House, forcing Web Summit to seek new offices. The sale marks the end of the tech giants tenure at the historic Dublin site.

Developer Neil Collins has finalized the acquisition of Tramway House, the Dublin 6 office block that has served as the headquarters for Paddy Cosgrave's Web Summit for nearly a decade. This transaction concludes the long-standing occupancy of the historic site by the global tech conference organizer. The sale officially ends the presence of Web Summit at this specific location, triggering an immediate search for alternative premises in the city.

Property Details and Lease Terms

Tramway Property Ventures Limited, a firm controlled by Neil Collins, is the confirmed purchaser of the site. The property was originally put on the market last year by Roadstone Pension Fund with a guide price of €4.5 million. The site holds significant historical value, featuring a protected structure that was once part of a tram depot. It has been utilized by Cosgrave's company since late 2014.

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The transfer of ownership comes with specific lease conditions that will impact current occupants. A sales brochure for the site indicated that the tenancy was extended by 18 months. This extension runs from November 2024 to May 1st, 2026, at an annual rent of €220,000. Additionally, there is a mutual break clause active from November 1st, 2025, to May 1st, 2026. These terms provide a clear timeline for the eventual vacancy of the building.

Redevelopment Plans for Historic Site

Neil Collins's firm has lodged a planning application to redevelop the 0.41-hectare site into a residential project. The proposal involves the construction of 11 houses and two apartments. A significant portion of the plan focuses on the preservation of the heritage assets. While some buildings on the land will be demolished, the protected Tramway House structure will be refurbished. The renovation will convert the historic building into three houses.

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Dublin City Council has reviewed the proposals and requested further information from the developer. The council has asked for revisions to the plans and raised specific safety concerns. They questioned the developer's intention to widen the entrance from Dartry Road. Officials warned that this change could allow vehicles to turn into the site at excessive speeds.

The council also instructed the firm to reassess the car parking layout to ensure safety. Another critical requirement involves the preservation of historic steel rafters. Collins must explain how these rafters, located over the tram shed courtyards, will be protected from weather damage and maintained over time. The developer has been given six months to respond to these raised issues.

Impact on Web Summit Operations

The sale of the property has necessitated a change in location for Web Summit. Paddy Cosgrave's company confirmed it is now seeking office space in the Dublin city centre. A spokesman for Web Summit previously stated that the tenancy would remain unaffected by the sale, but the search for new premises is now underway. The company is continuing to lease the building while looking for a new long-term home.

The move reflects the expanding nature of the organization. A spokesperson told The Irish Times that the search for a new office space highlights both their continuing growth and their global outlook. The need for a larger or more centrally located facility suggests that the current premises no longer meet the operational requirements of the tech giant.

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Developer Background and Financial Links

Neil Collins's construction group, Homeland, has a history of developing high-end housing projects. The firm has worked on schemes in south Dublin, Kerry, and Limerick. Notable projects include Berwick Pines near Leopardstown, where homes were sold for up to €860,000. Another significant development is Stanford Park in Foxrock, with homes priced between €1.1 million and €1.25 million.

Financial records reveal additional complexities surrounding the property ownership. A Companies Registration Office filing shows that Collins's firm granted Sheoda Commercial Limited a debenture over Tramway House in December 2025. Sheoda Commercial Limited is controlled by John Godfrey, a Limerick businessman. Godfrey previously owned A&C Bio Buffer, which was acquired by the US group Aceto in 2021. He currently serves as the chief executive of Bio Science Nutrition Ireland, a company involved in manufacturing ingredients for the pharmaceutical sector. These financial ties indicate a layered ownership structure for the Dublin site.