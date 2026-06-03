Wedding, Sports, Entertainment and Consumer News Roundup

A comprehensive roundup of recent news including celebrity weddings, sports updates, entertainment announcements, consumer recalls, and government policy changes across Ireland and internationally.

The couple attended a sunny destination wedding in France over the weekend, and luckily for them got the chance to explore the area and soak up the sun afterwardswedding Thalia looked stunning wearing a chic monochrome dress, while Conor was dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Following the two-day wedding celebrations, the couple got the chance to explore the South of France and have taken to social media to share snaps from theirInfluencer Chloe Koyce has given a life update after reaching a year since she became a victim of a stalking incident after a night out in Dublin Troy Parrott's family weigh in ahead of World Cup match: 'When he's playing for his country that's his duty'Troy Parrott's family and girlfriend have shared their words of support ahead of the Ireland vs Czechia match with personal stories and anxious nerves for the star playerThe former Fair City star and husband John Burke welcomed their fourth daughter into the world of the weekend, with Aoibhin thanking the maternity team who looked afterThe Pure Cotton Gingham Bedding Set from Marks and Spencer is available in four colour options and has been described as 'pretty' and 'very comfortable' by customersJason was one Ireland's key players in the 2002 World Cup and 24 years on he is still involved in football - and has buried the hatchet with Roy Keane after a years-long feudThe football legend has played for Manchester City, Newcastle Utd, Aston Villa and Stoke City as well as Ireland - here's a look at his life away from the pitchFans looking for their next fix of drama in Carrigstown will have to wait until Sunday evening as the usual Friday episode won't air on RTÉ One due to schedule changesRevolut Bank UAB - the provider of accounts from which end users sent money to box resellers - must provide details of 304 subscribers as well as details of 10 resellersThe government have confirmed the new end date for Fuel Allowance after they announced that they were extending it earlier this week as part of their fuel packageThe global superstar has had troubles with his knees before and now says his hips "are going" as he opened up about his family's history with hip and knee replacementsThe Boys in Green will play Czechia in Prague on Thursday night as they hope to inch one step closer to qualifying for this year's World Cup - here's all you need to knowVolkswagen has issued a recall of almost 100,000 electric vehicles from across Europe due to issues with modules in the high-voltage battery - there is a risk of fir





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Wedding France Thalia Conor Chloe Koyce Stalking Dublin Troy Parrott World Cup Ireland Czechia Aoibhin Marks And Spencer Bedding Jason Football Roy Keane Fair City Carrigstown RTÉ Revolut Fuel Allowance Volkswagen Recall Electric Vehicle

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