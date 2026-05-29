Weekend Sports Schedule

A packed sports schedule awaits fans this weekend, with events unfolding across various disciplines.

This weekend, sports fans will have a plethora of options to choose from as various events unfold across different disciplines. On Friday, May 29, LIV Golf - Korea will be broadcast on TNT Sports 3 at 4:30 am, while Crusaders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby will be shown on Sky Sports+ at 8 am.

Tennis enthusiasts can catch the French Open on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 4 at 9:30 am, while Cycling fans can watch the Giro d'Italia, Stage 19 on TNT Sports 3 at 11 am. Golf enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch the Austrian Alpine Open, DP World Tour on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event at noon, and the ShopRite Classic, LPGA Tour on Sky Sports Golf at 5 pm.

Rugby fans will be treated to Glasgow Warriors v Connacht, URC on Premier Sports 1 at 7 pm, and Bristol Bears v Bath, PREM on TNT Sports 2 at 7 pm. Soccer fans will have the chance to watch St Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, League of Ireland Premier Division on Virgin Media Two at 7:30 pm, and Sligo Rovers v Bohemians, Dundalk v Derry City, Drogheda Utd v Waterford, Shelbourne v Galway Utd, League of Ireland Premier Division on LOITV at 7:45 pm.

The weekend continues on Saturday, May 30, with Brumbies v Moana, Super Rugby on Sky Sports+ at 6 am, and Chiefs v Blues, Super Rugby on Sky Sports+ at 8 am. Cycling fans can catch the Giro d'Italia, Stage 20 on TNT Sports 3 at 9:15 am, while Tennis enthusiasts can watch the French Open on TNT Sports 4 at 9:30 am.

Golf enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge, PGA Tour on Sky Sports Golf at 4:30 pm, and the Austrian Alpine Open, DP World Tour on Sky Sports Golf at 12:30 pm. Rugby fans will be treated to Bulls v Munster, URC on Premier Sports 1 at 11:30 am, and Saracens v Harlequins, PREM on TNT Sports 1 at 12:30 pm.

Soccer fans will have the chance to watch Scotland v Curaçao, International friendly on Virgin Media Two at 12:50 pm, and Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City, Women's FA Cup final on TNT Sports 1 at 2 pm. The weekend concludes on Sunday, May 31, with Tennis enthusiasts able to watch the French Open on TNT Sports 4 at 9:30 am, and Golf enthusiasts able to watch the ShopRite Classic, LPGA Tour on Sky Sports+ at 7 pm.

Cycling fans can catch the Giro d'Italia Women, Stage 2 on TNT Sports 3 at 11:45 am, while GAA fans will have the chance to watch the All-Ireland U20 hurling championship final on TG4 at 2 pm. The weekend's sports schedule is packed with a variety of events, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy





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Weekend Sports Schedule LIV Golf Super Rugby French Open Giro D'italia Austrian Alpine Open Shoprite Classic LPGA Tour GAA All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship Final

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