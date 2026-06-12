Weekend Sports Schedule: World Cup Qualifiers, Golf, Tennis, GAA, and More

A comprehensive guide to this weekend's major sporting events, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers, golf tournaments, tennis championships, GAA matches, rugby semi-finals, and cycling stages, with extensive broadcast listings across multiple channels.

This weekend's sports programming features a packed schedule with multiple high-profile events across various disciplines. On Friday, June 12, the action begins with darts and golf in the morning, followed by tennis at the Queens Club Championships, horse racing at several UK venues, cycling from the Tour Auvergne Rhone Alpes, and the LPGA Tour's Dow Championship.

The evening is dominated by football, with matches from the LOI Premier Division, First Division, and a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina. A major rugby semi-final between Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers also takes place, alongside a LOI Premier Division clash between Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers. Saturday, June 13, starts early with international football fixtures, including USA versus Paraguay in the World Cup, and features Super Rugby Pacific and cricket contests.

The GAA calendar is busy with highlights and live matches in the Tailteann Cup, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals, and senior ladies football championship. Cycling continues with another stage of the Tour Auvergne Rhone Alpes, while the women's All-Island Cup showcases several fixtures. Rugby's Premiership semi-finals and French Top 14 quarter-finals add to the day's intensity. The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying sessions are scheduled, and the evening includes more World Cup qualifiers, notably Qatar versus Switzerland.

Late-night programming includes the Curtis Cup in golf and a further World Cup match between Brazil and Morocco. Sunday, June 14, begins with overnight cricket, basketball's NBA Finals, and early-morning World Cup qualifiers. Golf's Canadian Open continues, and darts reaches the quarter-final and semi-final stages of its World Cup. Tennis remains at the Queens Club Championships, while the GAA sees key All-Ireland SFC Round 2A matches, including Louth versus Armagh and Tyrone versus Mayo.

The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix is held, accompanied by another cycling stage. The women's All-Island Cup concludes, and the Curtis Cup reaches its final day. The day's World Cup qualifiers feature Germany versus Curacao, Netherlands versus Japan, and late-night matches such as Ivory Coast versus Ecuador and Sweden versus Tunisia. The Sunday Game provides comprehensive GAA analysis, and golf's Curtis Cup and Canadian Open wrap up the weekend's sporting action





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Sports Schedule TV Listings World Cup Qualifiers Golf Tennis GAA Rugby Cycling Darts Formula 1

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