Weekend Weather Outlook: Mild Temperatures, Sunny Breaks and Increasing Showers

Met Éireann predicts a mild weekend with highs of 17‑22°C, coastal fog on Saturday, isolated showers in Ulster on Sunday morning, followed by sunny intervals, and a progressively wetter spell into Wednesday, including heavy rain in the west.

The national meteorological service has issued a detailed outlook for the coming weekend, indicating a shift toward milder conditions across the country. On Saturday, coastal areas and the southern regions are expected to experience a lingering fog that will gradually lift as the day progresses, giving way to intermittent sunshine.

Temperatures will climb modestly, reaching highs of between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius, with the warmest readings anticipated in the western counties. By the start of Sunday, a veil of cloud will still cover much of the landscape, and isolated showers are likely to affect parts of Ulster during the early hours.

However, the forecasters stress that these showers should be brief, and the day will improve markedly as sunshine breaks through the cloud deck, delivering a series of hazy, sun‑lit intervals throughout the afternoon. Nighttime conditions on Sunday will initially be clear for most locations, but a gradual influx of cloud from the southwest will begin to develop after midnight. This will usher in occasional light rain, drizzle and mist, particularly along the eastern and south‑eastern coasts.

Minimum temperatures are projected to dip to a range of 9 to 12 degrees, while gentle to moderate easterly winds will keep the air fresh. As the morning unfolds on Monday, patchy rain and drizzle will spread across the eastern seaboard before moving northeastward, interspersed with brief, sunny spells that should lift the overall mood. Temperatures on Monday are expected to linger between 17 and 21 degrees, accompanied by higher humidity levels that may make the air feel slightly muggy.

Looking further ahead, Tuesday is set to be predominantly overcast, punctuated by occasional hazy sunshine and short bursts of rain and drizzle. Certain parts of Ulster may enjoy relatively drier intervals, offering some respite for outdoor plans. Wednesday's forecast turns decidedly wetter, with cloud cover persisting throughout the day and widespread rain showers affecting most regions. In the western and southwestern zones, precipitation may become heavy at times, driving temperatures down to a high of 14 to 19 degrees.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest advisories, especially if travelling, as the evolving weather patterns could affect visibility and road conditions, particularly in areas prone to fog and sudden downpours





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