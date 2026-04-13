Weight Loss Injections Led to Black Tongue and Gallbladder Removal: Woman's Warning

A woman shares her harrowing experience with weight loss injections, which resulted in a black tongue and the removal of her gallbladder. She warns others about the potential hidden dangers of these medications.

Sarah-Jayne Crawford, a 32-year-old from County Antrim, experienced a series of alarming health issues after taking Wegovy , a weight loss injection. Seeking to shed pounds before her November 2025 wedding, Sarah began Wegovy in August 2024. She initially purchased a month's supply for £199 through an online pharmacy, starting with a 0.25mg dosage. However, after increasing the dose to 1mg, she developed severe stomach pains, frequent vomiting, and a bizarre symptom: her tongue turned jet black.

This strange condition made eating spicy foods painful and was accompanied by foul-smelling sulfur burps. Fearing the worst, Sarah sought medical attention at Antrim Area Hospital. Scans revealed multiple gallstones blocking her bile duct and diverticulitis, prompting her to cease the injections. She underwent a cholecystectomy in February 2025 to remove her gallbladder. Now partially recovered and off Wegovy, Sarah, who currently weighs 18 stone 8lbs, remains perplexed by the black tongue incident. She is speaking out to caution others about the potential risks of weight-loss injections. Sarah's weight had been a lifelong struggle, but it was her engagement in September 2022 that motivated her to seek weight loss. With traditional methods proving ineffective, she opted for Wegovy, initially experiencing a reduction in appetite and feeling positive. She continued to use the injections, eventually increasing the dosage. However, after 12 weeks, she encountered episodes of intense upper stomach pain and vomiting, which progressed to an excruciating trapped wind sensation. Within 24 hours, her tongue turned black, making it difficult to eat spicy foods. The rapid onset of these symptoms alarmed her, forcing her to take time off work. The pain was so intense that Sarah would rather give birth to multiple children simultaneously rather than endure the pain again. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, can cause dry mouth, halitosis, sulfurous burps due to slowed digestion, and may contribute to a black-coated tongue. Following medical advice, Sarah stopped the injections and had a total cholecystectomy on February 10, 2025. She believes she lost weight due to her illness, not the medication. Sarah's experience highlights the potential for serious side effects associated with weight-loss medications. Despite the initial promise of weight loss, the consequences for Sarah were significant, including a life-altering surgery. Although she has since recovered and her tongue color has returned to normal, she remains wary of the drugs. She emphasizes that weight-loss injections offer only temporary solutions, and the potential dangers may not be immediately apparent. She now hopes her story serves as a warning, encouraging others to consider the risks before embarking on similar weight loss journeys. She has since married and now weighs 18 stone 8 lbs. This experience has left her concerned about the long-term impact on her health, making her more cautious about medications.





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Weight Loss Injections Wegovy Black Tongue Gallbladder Removal Side Effects

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