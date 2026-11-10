Welfare Fraud Prosecutions Fall by More Than Half Over Past Decade

Welfare fraud prosecutions sent by the Department of Social Protection fell from 170 in 2017 to 76 last year, with 85 cases submitted in the first nine months of 2026.

The number of welfare fraud cases sent for prosecution has more than halved over the past decade, according to figures released under Freedom of Information. The Department of Social Protection sent just 76 cases to the Chief State Solicitor's Office last year (2025), down from 170 in 2017. The trend has shifted slightly in 2026, with 85 cases submitted to the office in the first nine months of the year.

The figures were published as part of a wider picture of how suspected social welfare fraud is pursued through the courts. Prosecutions can be initiated by the department itself or by members of An Garda Síochána working on secondment to it, and each route has produced a different pattern of case numbers over time.

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Department Prosecution Numbers Have Declined Sharply Since 2017

The Department of Social Protection prosecuted fewer welfare fraud cases in 2025 than in any other year in the period covered by the figures, with 76 cases sent for prosecution against 170 in 2017. The 85 cases submitted in the first nine months of 2026 show that the number has risen again this year.

The department said it had an average success rate of 88 per cent in cases concluded over the past 10 years. That figure includes cases dealt with under the Probation Act, as well as convictions that resulted in fines, prison sentences or other sanctions.

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Garda Referrals and Pandemic-Era Declines Shaped the Totals

Members of An Garda Síochána referred more than 400 suspected fraud cases to the Director of Public Prosecutions since 2019, but Garda referrals have also fallen over time. The number of cases reported to the DPP was 72 in 2024, compared with 26 in 2025.

A further 26 cases were referred to the DPP by An Garda Síochána in the first nine months of 2026. Garda referrals were 52 in 2021, fell to 38 in 2022 and dropped to 31 in 2023 before the sharper falls in later years.

Case numbers fell sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic. The department sent just 30 cases for prosecution in 2021, which was one of the lowest annual totals in the figures released.

The frauds investigated included claims for pensions made after a person had died, individuals who continued to receive benefits while in employment, and the production of forged documents. The department did not link these categories to specific changes in case totals in the information provided.

Department Defends Its Approach to Welfare Fraud Cases

The Department of Social Protection said its Special Investigation Unit was focused exclusively on investigating and detecting social welfare fraud. It added that members of An Garda Síochána had worked on secondment with the department since 2014.

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An information note from the department said that some cases uncovered during investigations are not suitable for summary disposal by the Minister in the District Court. It said these more serious cases are referred by seconded gardaí to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who instructs on a prosecution on indictment in the Circuit Court.

A department spokesperson said the department was committed to ensuring that only those who are eligible receive welfare and other payments. The spokesperson said the focus was on more complex and intensive cases, and that the legal process and the availability of resources mean prosecution numbers will fluctuate from year to year.

What the Fluctuating Figures Mean for Future Prosecutions

The fluctuating totals mean that the number of welfare fraud prosecutions is driven by case complexity, the legal process and available resources rather than a fixed annual target. The department has stated that prosecutions initiated by its own staff and by seconded gardaí will continue to vary from one year to the next.

For people receiving social welfare payments, the figures show that the most serious suspected cases are the ones that move to the Circuit Court, while less serious matters are handled in the District Court or through other outcomes. The department has not announced any new target for case numbers in the figures released.